Belgium vs Azerbaijan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Belgium and Azerbaijan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium will look to seal top spot in Group F as they face Azerbaijan in Euro 2024 qualifying this weekend.

The hosts, who currently sit top of qualifying Group F, have had a successful qualifying campaign despite having a new manager in charge and missing two of their star players, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois, for the chunk of it.

The Red Devils have already booked their place in a third straight European Championship finals, having posted five wins and two draws from their seven games in this campaign.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, could yet sneak in via the play-offs, but getting any kind of result on Sunday in Brussels looks a tall order for the visitors, although they claimed an unlikely 3-0 win over Sweden at home in their last qualifier.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Belgium vs Azerbaijan kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm GMT Venue: Stade Roi Baudouin Location: Brussels, Belgium

Belgium and Azerbaijan will lock horns at the Stade Roi Baudouin on Sunday, November 19, 2023, with kick-off scheduled at 5:00 pm GMT.

How to watch Belgium vs Azerbaijan online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Belgium and Azerbaijan can be streamed on Viaplay Sports 1. Fans who are unable to watch the game can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Having already secured their place in the Euro 2024 finals, Belgium may opt to use Sunday’s final Group F fixture against Azerbaijan at King Baudouin Stadium as an opportunity to experiment and possibly rotate their starting XI.

Amadou Onana is unavailable through suspension following his red card in the 3-2 victory over Austria in their last qualifier, so Youri Tielemans should keep his place in the starting lineup while Jeremy Doku should be given a start out wide, with in-form Romelu Lukaku spearheading the attack once again.

Belgium possible XI: Sels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate, Tielemans, Mangala, Carrasco; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Bodart, Sels, Kaminski Defenders: Debast, Bornauw, Theate, Faes, Al-Dakhil, Castagne, Vertonghen, Vanheusden Midfielders: Onana, Vranckx, Tielemans, Carrasco, Ndayishimiye, Deman, Mangala, Saelemaekers Forwards: Doku, Lukaku, Lukebakio, Bakayoko, Openda, Batshuayi, Trossard

Azerbaijan team news

Azerbaijan boss Gianni De Biasi is likely to name an unchanged XI from their superb win over Sweden earlier this week. Behlul Mustafazade will play no part here, though, as he serves the first of a three-game suspension following a red card against Sweden last time out, so Höccat Haqverdi seems the likeliest contender to slot into central defence in his absence.

Azerbaijan possible XI: Mehemmedeliyev; Mammadov, Kryvotsiuk, Haqverdi, Cafarguliyev; Bayramov, Diniyev, Isayev, Sheydayev; Mahmudov; Dadashov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mehemmedeliyev, Imanov, Azizli Defenders: T. Bayramov, A. Seydiyev, R. Məmmədov, C. Hüseynov, E. Cəfərquliyev, B. Mustafazadə, H. Haqverdi, A. Krivotsyuk, S. Abdullazada Midfielders: Q. Aliyev, C. Diniyev, E. Camalov, T. Manafov, A. Isaev, E. Israfilov, E. Mahmudov Forwards: R. Şeydayev, R. Dadashov, M. Qurbanli, N. Axundzada, M. Emreli, R. Ahmədzada, O. Kökçü, E. Safarov

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9/9/23 Azerbaijan 0-1 Belgium Euro 2024 Qualifying

