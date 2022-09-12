Beckham at Leicester! Posh vetoed move for Man Utd legend as Eriksson sought to put reunion in place

Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed that David Beckham’s wife, Victoria, vetoed a move to Leicester for the Manchester United legend.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England captain, who had previously worked with a Swedish coach at international level, was bringing a spell in MLS with the LA Galaxy to a close when a cheeky offer from the Foxes was put in. Beckham was too polite to reject said interest out of hand, but Posh Spice quickly determined that the East Midlands was not for her.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-Three Lions coach Eriksson has told the Sacked in the Morning podcast: “I asked him [Beckham] at a football event, and he was there with his wife. Before dinner we stood talking to each other.

“I was at Leicester at the time, so I said to him: ‘When your contract finishes in the United States, why don’t you come back to England, sign for Leicester and take us up to the Premier League?’ He said: ‘Maybe, yeah,’ because he doesn’t want to say no. Then Victoria says: ‘Sven, can you see me in Leicester?’ I said: ‘Well, maybe not.’ Finished discussion about Leicester.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beckham, who emerged out of the famed youth system at Old Trafford to become a Red Devils icon, served ties with the Galaxy in 2012 after five years in America.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He did return to Europe before hanging up his boots, with a short spell taken in at Paris Saint-Germain that allowed him to enjoy a Ligue 1 title triumph.

WHAT NEXT FOR BECKHAM? A modern-day icon is now back in the United States having become a co-owner of MLS expansion franchise Inter Miami - with his son, Romeo, carving out a playing career of his own in Florida.