Bayern Munich eye €90m Fulham ace Joao Palhinha to bolster midfield ahead of transfer window deadline

Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a late transfer swoop for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha valued at €90m ($98m)

Bayern looking to bolster midfield

Tuchel a big fan of the 28 y/o

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old midfielder enjoyed a stellar campaign with Fulham in the Premier League last season, as the Cottagers finished 10th. According to reports via Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich sees the Fulham midfielder as their prime candidate to round off their business ahead of the upcoming transfer deadline.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having joined Fulham from Sporting Lisbon back in July of last year, the Portuguese star has become something of a fan favourite at Craven Cottage, swooping to win the club's Player of the Season award last season. He scored four goals during his debut season at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR FULHAM?: After an indifferent start to the new season, Marco Silva's side travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, set to face current champions Manchester City in the Premier League.