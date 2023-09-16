This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Barcelona and Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Betis in a La Liga fixture at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Barcelona will want to secure their fourth consecutive La Liga victory. The defending champions have collected 10 points from their initial four games, which has put them in third place in the standings. Both Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski have scored two goals each so far and will be expected to increase their output against Betis.

In contrast, Real Betis are seventh, having accumulated seven points from their first four matches. Willian Jose scored the only goal they needed as they beat Rayo Vallecano in their most recent league outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Betis kick-off time

Date:September 16, 2023
Kick-off time:8pm BST
Venue:Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The game between Barcelona and Betis will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Betis online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on Viaplay Sports and LaLiga TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona continue to be without key players Pedri and Ronald Araujo due to injuries.

Ilkay Gundogan picked up an injury during the international break. It is not as severe as initially thought, and it's likely that he will participate in this match.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Gavi; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Astralaga, Kochen
Defenders:Christensen, Alonso, Kounde, Garcia, Balde, Cubarsi
Midfielders:Gavi, Romeu, Roberto, De Jong, Casado, Fermin, Gundogan
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ezzalzouli, Yamal

Betis team news

Real Betis is dealing with injuries to several key players. Aitor Ruibal, Luiz Henrique, Claudio Bravo, William Carvalho, and Nabil Fekir are unavailable for selection against Barcelona.

Luiz Felipe was sold to Al-Ittihad, and that means a necessary change in the defense for their upcoming match. Marc Bartra may step in to face his former club in this role.

Betis predicted XI: Silva; Bellerin, Pezzella, Bartra, Abner; Rodriguez, Roca; Rodri, Isco, Perez; Willian Jose

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Silva
Defenders:Pezzella, Bartra, Riad, Miranda, Abner, Bellerin, Sabaly
Midfielders:Rodriguez, Roca, Akouokou, Guardado, Altimira, Isco, Sanchez
Forwards:Juanmi, Perez, Cruz, Iglesias, Jose

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 2023Barcelona 4 - 0 Real BetisLa Liga
February 2023Real Betis 1 - 2 BarcelonaLa Liga
January 2023Real Betis 2 - 2 (P) BarcelonaSuper Cup
May 2022Real Betis 1 - 2 BarcelonaLa Liga
December 2021Barcelona 0 - 1 Real BetisLa Liga

