Bale Ale! Wales star launches own brand of beer ahead of historic World Cup outing

Gareth Bale has launched his own brand of beer, with Bale Ale and Bale Lager hitting shelves ahead of Wales’ return to a World Cup stage.

Dragons at first World Cup since 1958

Captain now playing in the States

Funds being raised for grassroots football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons will form part of a global gathering in Qatar in later this year, with qualification secured to FIFA’s flagship event for the first time since 1958. To mark the occasion, talismanic captain Bale has partnered with the Glamorgan Brewing Co to deliver a product that will quench the thirst of an excited fan base while also raising money for grassroots football.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Tottenham and Real Madrid forward Bale, who is now in MLS with LAFC, admits that he does not “like the taste” of alcohol but has said of a beer he is putting his name to: “With this partnership we aim to give something back to Welsh grassroots football, and in particular, we want to help develop football facilities across Wales on a local level. We hope fans across Wales will be able to enjoy some Bale Ale and Lager as we head into the World Cup this year.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale’s beer will only be available in Tesco stores across Wales following its release, priced at £1.70 a bottle and £21.42 for a 12 pack of 440ml cans, but could branch out if it proves to be a success.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Glamorgan Brewing Co

Glamorgan Brewing Co

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? Wales will open their first World Cup campaign in 64 years when facing the United States on November 21, with their other Group B fixtures set to pitch them into competition with Iran and England.