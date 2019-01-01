Aubameyang & Lacazette partnership is perfect - Emery

The pair have been in fine form for the Gunners this season and the Spanish coach is delighted to have them at his disposal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette make the "perfect" striker partnership, coach Unai Emery says.

The London outfit are pushing to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, while they are also in the quarter-finals of the .

Aubameyang and Lacazette have been pivotal to keeping Arsenal in the fight this term. The pair have scored 30 goals in the Premier League between them this season, helping make the Gunners the third-top scorers in the division so far.

Emery says he has worked with many top strikers through his spells at , and , but is particularly pleased to be working with the Gabon and internationals.

"I had at Valencia, [David] Villa and [Fernando] Morientes; [Roberto] Soldado and [Aritz] Aduriz," he said.

"I had at Sevilla [Kevin] Gameiro and [Carlos] Bacca. I had at Paris Saint-Germain, [Edinson] Cavani and [Kylian] Mbappe. Here I have Aubameyang and Laca. It's perfect.

"Each striker has his qualities and characteristics but one is similar. They are strikers and score a lot of goals. All of them.

"That's Villa, [Alvaro] Negredo, Carlos Bacca, Gameiro, Cavani, Morientes, and Soldado, and now, here, Lacazette and Aubameyang. It's the same.

"We need a lot of good passes, good crosses, to give them the best chance to score in the box. We can be proud that both are with us."

The 47-year-old has opted to start with just one of his star duo at times, most recently in Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle, when Aubameyang came off the bench to set up Lacazette for the second goal.

Emery is happy that he can use the pair in different styles, as long as they score.

"Sometimes you need to play both, with two strikers, and sometimes you can play with one player wide, and sometimes you can play with another on the bench," he added.

"Aubameyang and Lacazette, I am very happy with them. They are scoring, they are playing both roles.

"In training, I said to them: 'When I have one ball, I imagine you'll score one goal, every time. Score, score, score'. That's my mentality. I push them with this. That's the best development for them and for the team."