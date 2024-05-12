Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fighting for the fourth Champions League spot from La Liga, Atletico Madrid play host to Celta Vigo at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday.

After champions Real Madrid, Girona and Barcelona have confirmed a top-four finish this season, it is now upon Diego Simeone's men to keep the pressure on Athletic Club in the race for European top-flight football next season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm BST Venue: Civitas Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm BST on Sunday, May 12, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Antoine Griezmann is back after missing last weekend's 1-0 win over Mallorca due to suspension, with Memphis Depay also available for selection after the Dutchman's recovery from a muscle problem.

Meanwhile, Simeone will be without Thomas Lemar, Marcos Paulo and Nahuel Molina through their respective concerns.

Angel Correa could continue ahead of Alvaro Morata in attack.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Riquelme, De Paul, Barrios, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Correa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Celta Vigo team news

Apart from long-term absentee Joseph Aidoo, Carlos Dotor and Renato Tapia are unlikely to feature on Sunday on account of injuries.

Williot Swedberg is set to continue ahead of Anastasios Douvikas, despite the latter scoring off the bench against Villarreal last Sunday, alongside Iago Aspas and Jorgen Strand Larsen in attack.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Manquillo, Starfelt, Jailson; Mingueza, Rodriguez, Beltran, Alvarez; Aspas, Larsen, Swedberg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Guaita Defenders: Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Ristic, Mingueza, Manquillo, Vazquez Midfielders: Jailson, Beltran, De la Torre, Sotelo, Swedberg Forwards: Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Cervi, Perez, Allende, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 21, 2023 Celta Vigo 0-3 Atletico Madrid La Liga February 12, 2023 Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga September 10, 2022 Atletico Madrid 4-1 Celta Vigo La Liga February 26, 2022 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo La Liga August 15, 2021 Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga

