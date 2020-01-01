ATK assistant coach Manuel Cascallana – Eelco Schattorie instigated the scuffle

The ATK assistant coach assured that David Williams and Edu Garcia would be back for the next game against Goa…

coach Antonio Habas was sent-off at the Salt Lake stadium after he was involved in a scuffle with the technical staff during the closing stages of the game which ended 1-0 in the visitors’ favour.

Assistant coach Manuel Cascallana allegedly stamped on Ishfaq Ahmed’s foot which saw the Blasters assistant coach go down in pain.

Interestingly, Cascallana blamed Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie for his part in instigating the scuffle.

“It was a bit troublesome. We entered because of the provocation of the Blasters bench. Eelco (Schattorie) instigated it by making gestures and spat at the ground in a defamatory manner, and hence Habas ran to their side. It was difficult to keep calm today as the refereeing was poor but they provocated and hence, the response,” he explained.