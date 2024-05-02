Aston Villa vs Olympiacos: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa Conference League semi-final

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Olympiacos, as well as kick-off time and team news

Aston Villa will take on Olympiacos in the Europa Conference League semi-final at the Villa Park on Thursday.

Villa are unbeaten in six matches and will be confident of making it to the final of the European competition. Olympiacos have won six out of their last seven games and will be going all guns blazing to book their place in the grand finale.

Aston Villa vs Olympiacos kick-off time

Date: May 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The match will be played at Villa Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Olympiacos online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is reportedly facing a recovery period of up to two weeks after he was substituted at halftime during last weekend's draw with Chelsea due to a thigh strain.

The Lions will also miss the services of Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey, Alex Moreno, and Nicolo Zaniolo. Additionally, Youri Tielemans, who exited in the first half against Chelsea with a groin injury, is considered highly doubtful for upcoming matches.

Aston Villa possible XI: Olsen; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, McGinn; Rogers; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Olympiacos team news

For Olympiacos, Ruben Vezo, Gelson Martins, and Nelson Abbey, all of whom played in last weekend’s victory over Lamia, are not eligible to participate in Thursday’s Conference League match as they were not included in the squad for the competition.

Andreas Ndoj and Georgios Masouras are both serving suspensions. However, Panagiotis Retsos is set to return from a one-match continental suspension.

Olympiacos predicted XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Restos, Carmo, Ortega; Horta, Chiquinho, Hezze; Fortounis, El Kaabi, Podence.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paschalakis, Tzolakis Defenders: Ortega, Carmo, Quini, Rodinei, Richards, Retsos Midfielders: Camara, Horta, Chiquinho, Iborra, Alexandropoulos, Carvalho, Hezze, Podence Forwards: Fortounis, El Kaabi, El-Arabi, Jovetić

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Aston Villa and Olympiacos.

