Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa will look to register four straight wins in all competitions when they face Chelsea in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Villa Park on Saturday.

Unai Emery's men, who have surged into the last-four in the Europa Conference League this season, defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in the domestic circuit at the weekend.

Whereas, having suffered an FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City, the Blues were thrashed to a 5-0 league defeat by Arsenal in the mid-week.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, April 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Villa boss Unai Emery will remain without Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno through injuries, while Nicolo Zaniolo is a doubt.

Meanwhile, midfielder Douglas Luiz is back from his ban and should slot right back in the XI alongside John McGinn and Youri Tielemans. So one of Morgan Rogers, Moussa Diaby or Leon Bailey will need to start on the bench.

Ollie Watkins should continue to lead the line of attack, with Diego Carlos and Clement Lenglet pushing for starts at the back.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, McGinn; Rogers; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Chelsea team news

Enzo Fernandez will miss the rest of the season after going under the knife for a groin injury, with the likes of Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu also confined to the treatment room.

Meanwhile, in what could be seen as a huge injury boost, captain Reece James, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku were spotted in Blues training.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is likely to return to the matchday squad after missing the Arsenal loss due to illness, but Dorde Petrovic may continue in between the sticks.

Alfie Gilchrist and Carney Chukwuemeka are also in contention for starts.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Badiashile, Chalobah, Sarr, Silva, Gilchrist, Cucurella, James Midfielders: Caicedo, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Washington, Moreira

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Chelsea across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 7, 2024 Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea FA Cup January 26, 2024 Chelsea 0-0 Aston Villa FA Cup September 24, 2023 Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa Premier League April 1, 2023 Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League December 11, 2022 Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea Club Friendly

