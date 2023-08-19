Almeria vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Almeria and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Almeria will host Real Madrid in their second La Liga game of the season at the Power Horse Stadium on Saturday. Los Blancos finished the previous season as runners-up behind winners Barcelona and will want to correct their mistakes and beat their arch-rivals to the league title this season.

It will be back-to-back away trips for Madrid after Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Athletic Bilbao in their league opener, with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham getting on the scoresheet. Almeria, on the other hand, lost their first match against Rayo Vallecano and will be hoping to take points off the visitors who are the clear favourites in this fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Almeria vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 6.30pm BST Venue: Power Horse Stadium

The game between Almeria and Real Madrid will be played at the Power Horse Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 6.30pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Almeria vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Viaplay Sports and La Liga TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Almeria team news

Despite the recent loss to Rayo, head coach Moreno is likely to make minimal changes to his lineup.

However, Almeria will be missing Leo Baptistao and Martin Svidersky for Saturday's game because of Achilles and knee injuries, respectively.

Almeria predicted XI: Marino; Pubill, E Gonzalez, Babic, Akieme; Robertone, Baba; Arribas, Ramazani, Embarba; Suarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marino, Fernando C.S., Maximiano, Iribarne Defenders: Kaiky, Akieme, Pubill, Centelles, Chumi, Mendes Midfielders: Edgar, Baba, Robertone, Dion, Puigmal, Melero, Lazaro, Eguaras, Pozo, Arribas, Gui Forwards: Ramazani, Suarez, Embarba, Baptistao, Kone, Marezi

Real Madrid team news

Eduardo Camavinga, who missed Friday's training session due to muscle fatigue, will be available but is likely to be on the bench, as Ancelotti probably wants to avoid taking any risks with the young midfielder.

Eder Militao is out with a long-term ACL injury from the last game against Athletic. Thibaut Courtois also faces an ACL tear, with hopes to return before season's end, and Guler has had knee surgery. Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos remain sidelined with muscle and hamstring issues respectively.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Paz; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Fran García and Rudiger Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Nico Paz Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Real Madrid 4 - 2 Almeria La Liga August 2022 Almeria 1 - 2 Real Madrid La Liga April 2015 Real Madrid 3 - 0 Almeria La Liga December 2014 Almeria 1 - 4 Real Madrid La Liga April 2014 Real Madrid 4 - 0 Almeria La Liga

Useful links