Almeria vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Almeria against Barcelona in La Liga on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

League leaders Barcelona will be looking to consolidate their advantage over Real Madrid when they take on relegation-threatened Almeria in Sunday's La Liga contest.

The Catalan giants will aim to maintain a healthy distance from second-placed Real Madrid as Xavi's men look to extend their seven-game winning run in the league.

However, they will need to pick themselves up after being ousted by Manchester United in the Europa League knock-outs.

Almeria are in the struggle to survive the drop after last season's promotion, but need to return to winning ways after three successive league defeats following the 6-2 loss at Girona.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, and how to stream it live online.

Almeria vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Almeria vs Barcelona Date: February 26, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30pm ET, 5:30pm GMT, 11pm IST Venue: Power Horse Stadium, Almeria

How to watch Almeria vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

La Liga TV will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

Country TV channel Live stream UK La Liga TV La Liga TV

Almeria team news & squad

Alejandro Pozo will continue to miss out due to a muscular problem.

Almeria boss Rubi will expect Arnau Puigmal and El Bilal Toure to deliver the goods up front, with Chumi and Cesar De la Hoz tasked to deal with Robert Lewandowski and co.

Rodrigo Ely will be in charge of the midfield.

Almeria possible XI: Martinez; Mendes, Ely, Babic, Chumi; Robertone, De la Hoz, Costa; Puigmal, Suarez, Toure

Position Players Goalkeepers Martinez, Marino, Fuoli Defenders Kaiky, Ely, Babic, Chumi, Akieme, Centellas, Mendes Midfielders Costa, Eguaras, Svidersky, Robertone, Melero, Puigmal, De la Hoz, Ramazani, Lazaro, Embarba, Portillo Forwards Baptistao, Toure, Suarez, Milonanovic, Sousa

Barcelona team news & squad

Ansu Fati is not available for selection after bruising his left knee in Friday's training, while Ousmane Dembele and Pedri remain sidelined with hamstring problems. Gavi is back after missing the match against Man United due to suspension.

Ferran Torres should start alongside Raphinha and Lewandowski in attack, while Jordi Alba is expected to return at left-back.

Meanwhile, Xavi has played down injury scares to Ronald Araujo, who was taken off at Old Trafford, while Sergio Busquets looks good to continue in the middle after recovering from an ankle injury.

Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres