Al-Ittihad vs Al-Shabab: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al Ittihad will take on Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

Ittihad are fourth in the standings with 50 points from 28 matches. They have fallen behind in the race to finish in the top two slots. With only two wins in their last five matches, Karim Benzema and co. will be hoping to finish the season on a high.

Shahab are ninth and have struggled to deliver consistent displays throughout the season. The upcoming clash will be a difficult challenge for the visitors.

Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab kick-off time

Date: April 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City on Friday, with kick-off at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Following Al Ittihad's Super Cup loss to Al Hilal, N'Golo Kante developed a muscular problem and is now uncertain for Friday's game.

Adding to their woes, the hosts are likely to miss Fabinho as he has been in the treatment room for over a month.

Luiz Felipe is also currently sidelined due to an injury.

Ittihad predicted XI: Al Muaiouf; Al Sagour, Hegazy, Al-Mousa, Al Olayan; Romarinho, Kadesh, Al-Shamrani, Al Jamaan; Benzema, Hamadallah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Hegazy, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa Midfielders: Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota

Al Shabab team news

Ivan Rakitic remains unavailable for Al Shabab as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue that has kept him out of action throughout April.

Additionally, Al Ettifaq loanee Vitinho is nursing an injury and will not be part of the lineup against the hosts.

Shabab predicted XI: Malayekah; Al Sharari, Santos, Saiss; Al Yami, Sharahilli, Aljuwayr, Al-Harbi, Al-Sadi, Carrasco; Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim, Al-Qarni, Al-Absi, Malaika Defenders: Saïss, Santos, Al-Harbi, Al Yami, Al Sharari, Al-Asiri Midfielders: Carrasco, Cuéllar, Al-Juwayr, Bahebri, Alsadi, Al-Monassar, Sharahili, Al-Jawaey, Issa, Kanabah Forwards: Diallo, Junior, Al-Muwallad, Radif

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/11/23 Al Shabab 1 - 0 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 28/04/23 Al Ittihad 2 - 1 Al Shabab Saudi Pro League 09/01/23 Al Shabab 1 - 1 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 22/12/22 Al Ittihad P 1 - 1 Al Shabab King's Cup 13/03/22 Al Shabab 0 - 2 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League

