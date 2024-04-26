Al-Hilal vs Al-Fateh: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al Hilal will take on Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League at the Kingdom Arena on Friday.
Hilal are unbeaten in the league, having won 25 and drawn two out of the 27 matches they have played. They have been simply sensational, even without their injured star Neymar. They have the chance to extend their lead at the top to 12 points over second-placed Al Nassr if they beat Al Fateh. And defeating Al Fateh should be a pretty straightforward task for the in-form league leaders.
Al Fateh are sixth in the standings and have managed to win three out of their last four matches. However, they still need a miracle to pull off a win over Al Hilal away from home. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC kick-off time
|Date:
|April 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm BST
|Venue:
|Kingdom Arena
The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 4 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Al Hilal team news
Aleksander Mitrovic has been absent from the lineup for the past six matches due to a hamstring injury. As a result, either Saleh Alshehri or Abdullah Al-Hamdan is expected to take the lead in the final third this week.
Hilal predicted XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Al-Hamdan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen
|Defenders:
|Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk
|Midfielders:
|Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani
|Forwards:
|Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom
Al Fateh FC team news
Forward Mourad Batna sustained an injury during Al Fateh's 2-1 defeat against Abha, leading to his exclusion from the squad last week. The Moroccan's fitness condition will be evaluated before the upcoming trip.
Fateh predicted XI: Rinne; Baattia, Alawjami, Saadane, Buhimed; Bendebka, Ali; Al-Othman, Zelarayan, Tello; Djaniny
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rinne, Al Enazi, Malayekah
|Defenders:
|Denayer, Saadane, Al-Oujami, Buhumaid, Alnajdi, Al Dohaim, Al-Harbi, Aljari, Alzubaidi
|Midfielders:
|Cueva, Bendebka, Batna, Tello, Mukhtar, Alhassan, Al-Mousa, Harrison, Al Saeed, Al-Fuhaid, Al-Mohammed
|Forwards:
|Zelarayán, Djaniny, Al Salis
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/11/23
|Al Fateh 0 - 2 Al Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|14/03/23
|Al Hilal 3 - 1 Al Fateh
|King's Cup
|06/03/23
|Al Hilal 1 - 2 Al Fateh
|Saudi Pro League
|04/09/22
|Al Fateh 0 - 1 Al Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|23/06/22
|Al Fateh 0 - 3 Al Hilal
|Saudi Pro League