Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana 'can't wait' for Juventus showdown
Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has expressed his readiness for their Uefa Champions League quarter-finals clash against Juventus.
During Friday's draw in Nyon, the Eredivisie outfit, on the back of ousting Real Madrid from the competition, were paired against Massimiliano Allegri's men.
Ajax welcome Juventus to Johan Cruyff Arena for the first leg on April 10 and the Cameroon international who has played in every of his side's Champions League games this term is charged up to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.
"Juventus it is! Can’t wait, Let’s go Ajax," Onana tweeted.
Juventus it is! Can’t wait 😆 Let’s go @AFCAjax! #UCL pic.twitter.com/Nsa1hBuTbx— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) March 15, 2019
This season, Onana has kept three clean sheets in eight Champions League appearances for Erik ten Hag's men.