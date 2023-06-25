Adrien Rabiot to Man Utd is back on! Red Devils make contact with Juventus star's agent over possible free transfer

Manchester United have approached Adrien Rabiot to discuss a possible transfer to Old Trafford, it has been reported.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French midfielder can make a free transfer this summer as his contract at Juventus will expire next week and The Athletic reports United have spoken to his agent to sound out his interest in a Premier League switch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rabiot almost joined the Red Devils last year but the deal broke down because the two parties could not agree personal terms and he ended up staying at Juventus. Rabiot admitted late last year that he wants to play in England, saying: "I have always said that I would like to play in England in my career. Will it be at the end of my contract? I don't know, but I have this goal."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite his contract coming to an end, Rabiot could still end up staying at Juventus as the Serie A club are trying to convince him to sign an extension, according to Calciomercato.

WHAT NEXT FOR RABIOT? The 28-year-old is days away from becoming a free agent and may have his choice of clubs as he decides his next step.