1992 to 2020: Indian men's football team's FIFA rankings over the years

Ritabrata Banerjee
Last Updated
Goal takes a look at the FIFA rankings of the Indian men's football team's in the last 28 years...

The men's FIFA World Rankings were introduced for the first time in December 1992 with the intention of ranking the countries on the basis of their success over a period of time. The first FIFA ranking for men's football teams was published on 31st December 1992.

Currently, Belgium are at the top of the rankings and the Red Devils have hold on to their top rank for the past two years. Since the time the rankings started, Brazil have had held the top rank for the most amount of time.

The Indian men's football team is currently ranked 105th in the world, a position they have held on to since April 2021. The Blue Tigers' highest ever FIFA rank was 94 which they had achieved in 1996. 

In recent times, India have twice reached the 96th position, in 2017 and 2018. Under British coach Stephen Constantine, India saw their greatest progress in FIFA rankings ever. When Constantine took charge of the team in 2015, India were ranked 166. In fact, at one point in 2015, India had even fallen to 173rd place. But in the next two years, India under Constantine made rapid progress and reached 96.

Sandesh Jhingan Stephen Constantine India Macau 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Since 2019, India have maintained their rank between 100 to 108. At the beginning of 2021, the first ranking which was released on February 18, India were ranked 104 but in April they dropped one place and moved to 105 which they have maintained till the latest ranking which was released on August 12.

Here, we take a look at the Blues Tigers' ranking at the end of each year since 1993.

What has been India's rank from 1992 to 2020?

Year Year-end Ranking Highest rank Lowest rank
1993 100 99 129
1994 109 101 113
1995 121 111 121
1996 120 94 124
1997 112 109 121
1998 110 110 127
1999 106 106 116
2000 122 106 122
2001 121 113 124
2002 127 120 130
2003 127 122 133
2004 132 132 143
2005 127 127 135
2006 157 117 157
2007 143 143 165
2008 143 143 154
2009 134 134 156
2010 142 130 160
2011 162 144 163
2012 166 154 169
2013 154 143 167
2014 171 145 171
2015 166 141 173
2016 135 135 163
2017 105 96 132
2018 97 96 102
2019 108 101 108
2020 104 104 109

 