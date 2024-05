Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders named Red Bull Salzburg manager as coach agrees to follow Jurgen Klopp out of Anfield Pepijn LijndersLiverpoolSalzburgTransfersPremier LeagueJuergen KloppBundesliga

Pep Lijnders has been appointed as RB Salzburg's manager as Jurgen Klopp's assistant is set to follow in his footsteps out of Anfield this summer.