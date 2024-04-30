'We'll beat him' - Antonio Rudiger vows to 'smash' Kylian Mbappe if Real Madrid meet PSG in Champions League final as he weighs in on potential summer transfer for World Cup winner
Antonio Rudiger has vowed to "smash" Kylian Mbappe if Real Madrid meet Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.
- Madrid could play PSG in the UCL final
- Rudiger says no mercy to potential team-mate Mbappe
- But welcomes prospect of his arrival in Madrid this summer