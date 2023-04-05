Goal brings you the latest betting tips for West Ham United vs Newcastle United ahead of their clash on Wednesday night.

Two teams battling at different ends of the Premier League table meet at the London Stadium on Wednesday night, as relegation-threatened West Ham play host to top-four chasing Newcastle.

The Hammers are 15th in the standings ahead of the contest, only outside of the bottom three on goal difference, while the Magpies occupy third position and they know a win would take them a step closer to Champions League football next season.

West Ham vs Newcastle Betting Tips:

1. Newcastle to win @ 21/20 with bet365

2. Callum Wilson to score anytime @ 15/8 with bet365

3. Thilo Kehrer to be booked @ 4/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

In-form Magpies to swoop in for crucial victory

Newcastle have reignited their hopes of a top-four finish in recent weeks and Sunday's 2-0 home victory over Manchester United extended their winning streak to three matches, adding to the previous 2-1 triumphs over Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies have put their League Cup final disappointment firmly in the rear view mirror and they know another three points on Wednesday would put them in a strong position to earn a return to the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2002-03.

While Eddie Howe's men have been formidable at St James' Park, where they have lost just once all season across all competitions, they have also been able to transfer that form on Tyneside on the road.

Newcastle have only lost twice away from home in the league, those defeats coming at Liverpool and Manchester City, and the 21 points they have collected on their travels is only bettered by three teams this season (Arsenal, Man City and Brighton).

It's also worth noting that the Magpies boast the best defensive record in the division, conceding just 19 times, and another strong rear-guard performance should see them overcome a misfiring West Ham side that have scored only 25 times.

The Hammers only just edged past rock-bottom Southampton 1-0 last time out at home, and failure to improve on that display will see them struggle to contain an opposition full of confidence.

Newcastle are also unbeaten on their last three trips to the London Stadium, winning two and drawing one, and they can claim another crucial victory in their hunt for a top-four finish.

Newcastle to win @21/20 with bet365.

Englishman to continue West Ham love affair

Sweden international Alexander Isak has been grabbing the headlines for Newcastle of late and his performance in the 2-0 win over the Red Devils should see him retain his starting place.

However, one player that got his scoring touch back in that victory was Callum Wilson, who climbed off the bench to head in the second and record his first strike since the start of February, and he will be pushing for a starting chance.

Whether Howe decides to tweak his starting XI is unknown for now, but a hungry Wilson will be itching for a chance and his career record against the Hammers certainly helps his argument.

The English striker has scored 10 goals in 12 appearances against West Ham and there is every chance he could notch another against the Irons.

Callum Wilson to score anytime @ 15/8 with bet365.

German to catch referee's eye

With the fast-dribbling Allan Saint-Maximin set to start down the left once again for Newcastle, it could prove to be a long, tough evening for West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer, who is in line to begin at right-back.

The enigmatic Saint-Maximin has found himself with more starting opportunities of late and he will be relishing another one-on-one battle on Wednesday evening, having given Diogo Dalot a torrid time on Sunday.

Kehrer has been shown four yellow cards in the league - the joint-most in West Ham's squad - while his foul count of 26 has only been bettered by Lucas Paqueta (34) and Tomas Soucek (38).

Thilo Kehrer to be booked @ 4/1 with bet365