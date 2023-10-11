Wales vs Gibraltar Predictions and Betting Tips: Shot-shy visitors look out of their depth

Our football betting expert offers his Wales vs Gibraltar predictions and betting tips ahead of their friendly showdown Wrexham's Racecourse Ground.

Wales have a crunch Euro 2024 qualifier with Croatia to look forward to on Saturday and that must-win match carries greater significance than a friendly with minnows Gibraltar, who have lost their last six internationals without scoring.

Wales vs Gibraltar Betting Tips

Wales to win & under 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Wales to win 3-0 @ 4/1 with bet365

David Brooks to score first @ 9/2 with bet365

Rob Page has warned that this fixture will be used to blood his young players and that the clash with Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium in four days time will be top priority.

Dragons unlikely to be tested

Wales are sure to ring the changes for this encounter with manager Page confirming there will be opportunities for the likes of Charlie Savage, Owen Beck and Luke Harris to gain their first cap.

The Dragons should have few concerns claiming victory but the scoreline may not be as emphatic as it could have been with a number of changes likely to halt their rhythm.

Gibraltar have lost their last six internationals to nil and offer little in the way of attacking quality.

But they are resilient and are rarely given a complete hiding, which is supported by their 3-0 defeats to the Netherlands and France in Euro 2024 qualifying.

In fact, only three times in their last 13 internationals have the visitors conceded more than three goals in a game so Wales may have to settle for a low-scoring win.

Wales have kept clean sheets in three of their last five matches and should be confident of keeping Gibraltar at bay.

However, they are hardly blessed with firepower following the recent retirement of Gareth Bale, while Aaron Ramsey and Brennan Johnson are sidelined through injury.

Therefore, backing Wales to win & under 3.5 goals at 6/5 could reap the rewards.

Gibraltar finding goals hard to come by

Not only have Gibraltar failed to score in losing all five of their Euro 2024 qualifiers, but they have also fired blanks in nine of their last 11 friendlies.

It is, therefore, hard to see the minnows breaching the Wales defence and backing a 3-0 home win must make plenty of appeal.

Not only have Gibraltar lost 3-0 to the Netherlands and France this year, but they were also beaten by that scoreline away at the Republic of Ireland and it is unlikely that Wales will be trying to go through the gears with Saturday’s showdown with Croatia in mind.

Brooks could send Wales on their way

With Johnson and Ramsey sidelined and Birmingham’s Jordan James likely to be protected for the Croatia game, David Brooks could play a starring role for Wales and he looks good value to open the scoring.

Brooks has scored twice in nine appearances for Bournemouth this season and he was off the mark for Wales last time out, netting in a 2-0 win in Latvia after being introduced from the bench.

The 26-year-old would be one of the more talented players in this current Welsh squad and this Premier League quality is likely to be too much for an inexperienced Gibraltar.

