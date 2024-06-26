Ukraine vs Belgium Predictions and Betting Tips: Red Devils can avoid shock exit with victory

Our football betting expert offers his Ukraine vs Belgium betting tips and predictions for their Euro 2024 Group E clash on Wednesday.

Ukraine and Belgium will meet in Stuttgart at 17:00, this evening. Neither of these two sides expected to be in such a fraught position on the last day, but early losses now mean victory is an absolute must should this wish to qualify.

Ukraine vs Belgium Betting Tips

Belgium to win @ 8/13 with LiveScore Bet

Romelu Lukaku to score any time @ 23/20 with LiveScore Bet

Youri Tielemans to be shown a card @ 17/5 with LiveScore Bet

Red Devils can secure knockout stage place with win

After their shock opening game defeat to Slovakia, Belgium bounced back with victory over Romania and they can secure their place in the last 16 by seeing off Ukraine in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

The Red Devils were dominant in their victory over the Tricolours - registering 19 shots as they won 2-0 - and the margin of victory could have been larger had they not had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside call.

Ukraine produced a better performance in their comeback victory over Slovakia after their 3-0 thrashing by Romania on matchday one but they continue to look fragile at the back - with manager Serhiy Rebrov already using two different goalkeepers over their two group games.

Belgium possess a number of dangerous attacking threats and after finding their form last time out, they should be able to comfortably secure their spot in a third consecutive European Championship knockout stage.

Luckless Lukaku can finally open account

Romelu Lukaku may be Belgium’s record goalscorer but he has had awful luck in front of goal in Germany, with the 31-year-old failing to get off the mark as well as having three goals disallowed.

Lukaku was the top goalscorer in qualifying with 14 strikes and continues to look threatening in and around the opposition penalty area, and he could be on course to break his goalless streak here.

With Ukraine yet to keep a clean sheet in the tournament, there should be plenty of chances for the star striker to notch.

Lukaku has the best shots on target percentage of anyone in the Belgium squad (62.5%) and he can hit the back of the net.

Youri yellow could be on the cards

With Group E still firmly in the balance - with all four teams on three points heading into the final game - both sides will be firmly focused on a result to send them through to the next round.

An exciting game is, therefore, anticipated and it could get scrappy in the middle of the park as players look to gain an advantage.

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans could be one to watch out for in the cards market. The 27-year-old already has one yellow to his name in Germany, while no player has given away more fouls in the Belgian squad than the midfielder (three).

