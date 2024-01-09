The Pools Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide January 2024

Our sportsbook expert offers his The Pools review, as we cover all that their sportsbook has to offer in January 2024.

Introduction to The Pools

The Pools are one of the longest running bookmakers in the UK, having been around for over 100 years now, they have been ever present in the UK betting market.

Because of this they number among some of the best betting sites in the UK, and the Pools sign up offer is definitely worth checking out.

Our sportsbook expert has gone through all their online betting site has to offer and now provides his analysis of what sets them apart from the rest, with all of this broken down for you below.

The Pools’ Sign Up Offer

New players to The Pools are able to claim £20 in free bets, from a £10 qualifying bet, without the need for a promo code.

This simplifies an already straightforward process, with the £10 merely needing to be placed on any sports market with odds of 4/5 (1.80). Once settled, players will be credited with their £20 in free bets by midday the following day.

It really is that easy to start playing with the Pools and earn a handy £20 in free bets.

Who wouldn’t want to kick off their playing with them with a decent amount of free bets, with the £20 being on par with many other bigger bookmakers out there?

The qualifying odds are slightly lower than that of most other bookmakers' sign up offers also, generally set at 1/1 (2.00). However, we know what a difference this can make, with The Pools opening up far more opportunities for their new players.

£20 in free bets is a nice way to kick off bettors playing with the Pools and is one that we feel can be quite valuable to any new users.

The Pools Sports Markets

The main draw of The Pools is their ‘Pools Markets’, one that has been their staple for some time now, and is often considered quite unique among sportsbooks.

This is where players pay a fee to join a certain ‘Pool’, with some being free to play, make predictions and then can win based on these.

Similar to fantasy leagues that are offered by some other bookmakers, instead of picking players and such, users are predicting what will happen in a set of matches.

These often come with massive prize pots, some going as high as £1m, with most being in the tens of thousands.

Markets such as these aren’t offered by all bookmakers and this serves to set The Pools apart from others with the old-style betting systems available to everyone now, via their online betting site.

Outside of this, they provide what many would call regular sportsbook markets, however, these are only slightly limited, especially when considering the breadth that many others have.

The likes of football, horse racing, greyhounds and some other select sports, such as US-based ones are well represented.

Their football and horse racing markets are quite large, with games and meets from across the UK and Europe, with some select markets from further afield.

Single and cross-game accumulators, for football, are also available with them, with these both allowing for a decent range of selections to be included.

On the whole, with their special ‘Pools’ and regular sportsbook markets available, players will not be disappointed by The Pools' offering, with plenty for them to go at.

The Pools Desktop and App Interface

The Pools as an older betting company, having been around for over 100 years now, could be forgiven for having a slightly out of date website, however, this is not the case for most areas of the website and betting app.

Both speedy and straightforward the website blends an ease of use and navigation with fast loading and well-defined menus, all combining into what is an overall excellent user experience.

This then allows players to find exactly what they are looking for, from ‘Pools’ to sports markets and back again, with seamless ease.

The fluidity of this also directly contributes to the player's experience as no one wishes to be hanging on, waiting for the betting site to load a respective area, something that could prove crucial where placing timely bets, due to live matches, is concerned.

It does only fall down in one area, in its simple and what one may call old-fashioned design. Boxy and with a difficult-to-discern colour scheme, yet, this can all be forgiven when considering the speed and ease with which it works.

All this holds true for the app as well, this having been completely redesigned for phones, so as to ensure its consummate transfer to player's mobile devices, whilst maintaining the same high level of user experience.

The Pools In Play Betting and Live Streaming

The Pools are no slackers when it comes to in-play betting either, with a range of different sports, all well represented within this.

Both football, horse racing and many more fall under this, and all come with live odds updates, virtually in time with the ongoing match or event.

This then allows users to get the best possible odds at any given moment. All that fall within this category can be found in their handy ‘Live Now’ menu, or on their homepage, both allowing for timely access to these live events, which is often crucial when betting in play.

Sadly as of right now, The Pools do not have any live streaming capabilities, meaning users cannot watch their bets unfurl in real time.

They do however have live stats and updates in window, this can then allow players to follow ongoing the match, or get informed about any potential bets they may wish to place, with all the crucial information about the match being in one place.

The Pools Security

All betting sites in the UK must hold a licence from the UK Gambling Commission and The Pools are fully licensed. This means that they also must adhere to personal data and information protection practices under the threat of UK law.

This is just one reason that users can rest assured that they are safe when playing with the Pools.

They also possess third-party encryption software, making sure all personal information is kept safe from any prying eyes or outside persons, via this encryption method.

Finally, The Pools are one of the longest-running bookmakers in the UK, something that would not have been possible without a high degree of user protection and security.

The Pools Payment Methods

The Pools are slightly limited in their accepted payment methods, however, they do provide access to the most popular ones around, with these also being the most reputable and safest, only furthering their commitment to user safety and security.

A full list can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £10 2-5 Working Days PayPal None £5 Immediate £10 2-5 Working Days

The Pools Customer Service

Operator The Pools Phone Number 0800 500 000 Email support@thepools.com Live Chat? N/A

As a traditional bookmaker, The Pools brings with them a wealth of great customer service tools, many of which allow for both timely and useful help, all provided by a real customer support agent, instead of a computer.

To begin with, users can access aid via the help menu, available on both their website and app. This contains multiple different sections, all dedicated towards different areas of the betting site that people may need help with.

If users still then require more specialised help, they can get in contact with The Pools via the phone number or email services.

One of the few bookmakers still with a phone helpline, users can receive help on this or through email with a variety of needs, however, these are only monitored during regular working hours, generally 9-5.

Not only does this demonstrate The Pools’ considerable commitment to customer services but also the best part of being an old-school bookmaker, with people being on hand to help out.

The Pools’ Review

On the whole, anyone in search of a new bookmaker needs to look no further than The Pools, whose ever-present place in the UK bookmaking scene has translated wonderfully across their 100 years of history, to today.

The sign up bonus is merely the cherry on top of everything they have to offer, with the £20 in free bets being a great way to kick off one playing with them.

Their sports betting markets are excellent, combining the best of today's regular sportsbooks markets, whilst still offering their namesake the ‘Pools’ markets, which is a unique way of playing.

Few betting sites have this traditional style of betting, with it opening up, not only a new way of playing but the potential to win big.

Both the online betting site and app are also both great for facilitating playing with them and bar their old-school design, their functionality is second to none, providing a great overall user experience.

The customer service functions are also of particular note, allowing for timely help on a multitude of issues, as well as providing specialised aid, often provided by a real person, yet the hours that this can be reached is limited.

The Pools offer a great way to play and set themselves apart well in the UK betting industry, making them well worth checking out.