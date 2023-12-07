Learn how to claim The Pools signup offer code in December 2023 and claim £20 in free bets, from a £10 qualifying stake.

The Pools Sign Up Offer - December 2023

Already have an account with The Pools? Check out our expert guide to the best free bet offers around, or his analysis of the UK’s best betting sites.

How to claim The Pools’ Sign Up Offer

The Pools allows all new users to claim £20 in free bets, from just a £10 qualifying stake. This initial bet must be placed with odds of 4/5 or higher and can only be claimed via their mobile betting app.

Doing this through your phone is super simple and straightforward, taking mere minutes to be able to claim your £20 in free bets.

All you need to do is:

Via your phone, head to The Pools site through the link above Start the account creation process Input personal details, including your email, phone number and home address Create a username and password Finalise this process by clicking join No promo code is required to claim this offer Deposit £10 Place this £10 on any sports market, with odds of 4/5 (1.80) or higher Once settled you will be credited your £20 in free bets, by midday the next day Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 7 days

How does The Pools’ sign up offer compare with competitors

The Pools sign up offer stands out to us in a few key areas.

Firstly, the free bets provided make it worth checking out. The £20 is par for the course with many bookmakers around, including the likes of Virgin Bet, Coral and Ladbrokes.

It also can give players a nice little boost to start off their playing with The Pools, and who would turn down free bets?

The £10 initial bet is also considered standard among sign-up offers, as players would be hard-pressed to find others out there with a lower amount.

A lack of a promo code is also a standout feature. This is because it allows for all players to claim their sign up offer with seamless ease.

Not having one means no one can miss out on being able to claim their sign up offer, by accidentally failing to input a promo code.

Finally, their qualifying odds, at 4/5 (1.80), are lower than many of their closest competitors around, most requiring 1/1 (2.00) or above.

Whilst only marginal, it can open up more opportunities for this first bet and in turn gives users far more freedom with this.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. The Pools Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code 2. Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code 3. Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 150% No Code 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL

18+, UK only Get 2 x £10 free bets when you register and bet £10 on your mobile. Applies to first cash bet only. 2 x £10 free bets have min odds Evens. Cashed out, Void or ‘Draw No Bet’ wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets credited by midday the day after bet settlement. 7-day bonus expiry. Available once per customer. Full T&Cs apply. *New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. T&Cs Apply. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Key Terms and Conditions of The Pools’ sign up offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit The Pools £20 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+, UK only Get 2 x £10 free bets when you register and bet £10 on your mobile. Applies to first cash bet only. 2 x £10 free bets have min odds Evens. Cashed out, Void or ‘Draw No Bet’ wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets credited by midday the day after bet settlement. 7-day bonus expiry. Available once per customer. Full T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs.

The Pools sign up offer is really simple and straightforward, yet there are a few things to be aware of.

Firstly, this is a mobile offer only, meaning you must claim this via your phone. Should you claim it on your laptop, you will be ineligible for the sign up offer.

£20 in free bets will be provided from a £10 initial bet with odds of 4/5 (1.80) or higher.

Qualifying bets cannot be cashed out, or placed on any ‘Draw No Bet’ markets.

The £20 of free bets will come as 2 x £10 free bets. These must be used in their entirety and cannot be broken down into smaller bets. They can also only be placed on markets with odds of 1/1 or higher.

Any free bets will expire after seven days of their being credited and must be utilised before this date.

This Week’s Footballing Action with The Pools

Football fans can get set for their packed winter of football this week, as a Premier League double header leads us off. Midweek clashes will be joined by a full slate of games at the weekend, as teams prepare for their busiest period.

Thursday will see Everton attempt to regain lost points against Newcastle at home. The 10-point deduction hit the Toffees hard, yet three points last time out will have buoyed the squad. The Toon Army could be in for a rude awakening as they encounter an embattled Everton side.

Tottenham will also be welcoming West Ham for a London derby that evening. Spurs have suffered of late, now without a win in four, whilst the Hammers are unbeaten in their last five games, as home advantage could prove crucial for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

More big games are set for the weekend then, with Villa hosting Arsenal on Saturday. The Villains may relish the chance to steal points from two of the league favourites in back-to-back games, yet it is no doubt a tough run of games for them, even at Villa Park.

The Hammers will then make a short trip for yet another London derby, taking on Fulham on Sunday at 14:00. The Cottagers are struggling to say the least, yet have put up a decent fight at home of late, and could cause David Moyes and his side some issues.

Spurs are then taking another big side, welcoming Newcastle to North London. Both will be in the hunt for three points so to continue to apply pressure to the front runners, yet depending on midweek results the need for these may become more fervent for one or the other.

The Pools Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Lower Qualifying Odds Free bets expire quickly No Promo Code Mobile Only

The Pools sign up offer certainly does have some good aspects about it, such that make it well worth looking into and claiming.

If one is looking to start betting with The Pools, the £20 in free bets can act as a nice little boost to kickstart your playing with them.

The qualifying odds are also lower than that of many around, and while it is only marginal, the difference between 1/1 (2.00) and 4/5 (1.80), in terms of odds available to play on, is often rather large.

This just opens more doors and options for players to explore with their qualifying bets.

No promo code is also handy, allowing for the sign up offer to be claimed with relative ease, without having to worry about needing one.

However, the seven-day expiry window is rather short, and this can rush some players into having to use their free bets.

The offer also must be claimed via your phone. Yet most people have smartphones now and this shouldn’t pose too many difficulties for anyone.

Personal Experience with The Pools

The Pools have been around for years and years now, with them being one of the earliest methods of football betting in the UK. Since going online, they have maintained their popular fan base, within which I would count myself.

As one of the first betting sites I ever used, I have a wealth of experience with them and can say that it only comes in the form of fond memories.

With their range of football betting options, players are spoilt for choice, with a range of things to use their free bets on and then to continue wagering on.

Players can enter into their The Pools' tournaments, and have the chance to win big, sometimes into the millions of pounds, and all come with fun ways to play.

With over 100 years of experience, players need to look no further for a great way to play on football.

The Pools Sign Up Offer FAQs

Do The Pools have an app?

Yes, The Pools do offer their users a mobile app. This has been completely redesigned to allow for the best possible experience for users playing on their phones.

It is worth noting that The Pools’ sign up offer can only be claimed via their mobiles also.

What is The Pools sign up offer?

The Pools sign up offer allows users to claim £20 in free bets from just a £10 initial stake, with odds of 4/5 (1.80) or higher.

Are The Pools Legit?

Yes, The Pools are one of the oldest betting companies in the UK, having been active for over 100 years now, and as such have a large user base and are extremely safe.

They are also licenced by the UK Gambling Commission meaning they are law-bound to protect their user's personal information and data.

What is The Pools promo code?

Players do not need any promo code to be able to claim The Pools sign up offer.

This makes any new customer's life easier than ever, as they can claim their £20 in free bets without the need for a bonus code.