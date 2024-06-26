Slovakia vs Romania Predictions and Betting Tips: Stalemate on the cards in Frankfurt

Our football betting expert offers his three best Slovakia vs Romania predictions and betting tips for their Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday, at 17:00.

It’s all to play for in Group E as Slovakia and Romania prepare to go head to head at Waldstadion in Frankfurt.

With all teams in the group level on three points going into the final round of fixtures, Slovakia and Romania could both settle for a point to see them through to the round of 16 in Germany.

Slovakia vs Romania Betting Tips

Draw and both teams to score @ 7/2 with William Hill

Ivan Schranz to score anytime @ 3/1 with William Hill

Nicusor Bancu to be carded @ 7/2 with William Hill

Stalemate on the cards in Frankfurt

Both teams will be desperate to avoid a defeat that could see them land that enviable bottom spot in such a tight group.

While we expect both teams to get on the scoresheet, if the scores are level late on in the game it’s hard to see these sides going all out to grab the winner.

Some of that will depend on what is happening Wednesday’s other Group E game between Belgium and Ukraine, but it would be little surprise to see this encounter between Slovakia and Romania ending up in a scoring draw.

Slovakia vs Romania Tip 1: Draw @ 21/20 with William Hill

Schranz can continue scoring streak

Scoring in both of Slovakia’s games in this European Championship so far, Ivan Schranz has enjoyed an impressive tournament in Germany to date.

Bagging the decisive goal in a famous 1-0 win over Belgium in their opening game of the competition, Schranz also scored the opener against Ukraine, only for two second-half goals to see the Blue and Yellows come out on top 2-1.

Given his form in front of goal, 30-year-old Slavia Prague forward Schranz is certainly a player to look for in the anytime goalscorer market here.

Slovakia vs Romania Tip 2: Ivan Schranz to score anytime @ 3/1 with William Hill

Bancu to land in hot water again

Shown two yellow cards during qualification for Euro 2024, only George Puscas picked up more bookings than Nicour Bancu during that campaign.

Puscas featured on the bench last time out and is unlikely to start against Slovakia, so Bancu looks a viable option in the bookings market.

Playing his club football in the Romanian top-flight with Universitatea Craiova, Bancu was the most carded player for his side with 13 cautions during the last league campaign.

Bancu already has one yellow card to his name in this competition and he’s well priced to add another booking to his length collection on Wednesday.

Slovakia vs Romania Tip 3: Nicusor Bancu to be carded @ 7/2 with William Hill