Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Back Bernard at 12/5 To See Yellow Against Whites

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds predictions and betting tips for their crunch Championship clash at Hillsborough.

Wednesday have dragged themselves to the brink of safety after four straight wins but must now face an almighty test against high-flying neighbours and rivals Leeds.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Betting Tips

Sheffield Wednesday or Draw Double Chance @ 23/20 with bet365

Di’Shon Bernard to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

Over 3.5 Sheffield Wednesday Corners @ 4/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Improving Owls Can Halt Farke’s Highfliers

Sheffield Wednesday were eight points from safety after a 4-0 humbling at Huddersfield five weeks ago but now only goal difference keeps them in the bottom three after a run of form that few saw coming.

Five wins in six, including each of the last four, have given Wednesday real self-belief and all the hard work done by Danny Rohl and his team since the German took the reins at Hillsborough in October is finally paying off.

Their form still pales next to that of Leeds, who have won 10 and drawn the other of their 11 league matches since the turn of the year.

But the last two games over the past seven days have been a hugely frustrating 1-1 draw at Huddersfield, who played the majority of the game with 10 men, and a hard-fought 1-0 win over another struggling team, Stoke.

It doesn’t get easy at this time of the season and Leeds will expect a real test from a team who drew 0-0 at Elland Road earlier in the season, so the hosts may have enough to earn at least a point against their rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Tip 1: Wednesday & Draw Double Chance @ 23/20 with bet365

Book in with Bernard for Hillsborough profit

Di’Shon Bernard returned from a suspension to help Wednesday repel Plymouth in a critical 1-0 triumph on Tuesday night.

The Jamaican international defender had served time off after picking up two yellows in the Owls’ 2-1 win over Bristol City, forcing him to sit out the victory at Rotherham.

Bernard has turned into a central pillar of Danny Rohl’s much-improved defence but he does like to collect a caution.

The 23-year-old has got eight yellows this season and with a plethora of pace and intensity coming at him on Friday night from Leeds’ excellent attack, it would be no surprise to see him chalk up a ninth booking of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Tip 2: Di’Shon Bernard to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

Wednesday Can Pile Up Corners

Because of the way Leeds play, the Whites do tend to concede plenty of corners, especially on their travels, which should ensure Wednesday can pile up at least four on Friday night.

Farke’s side allow an average of 6.3 corners to the opposition in away fixtures and, since Wednesday average 5.3 per game, take the 4/5 that the hosts clear the 3.5 mark.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds Tip 3: Over 3.5 Sheffield Wednesday corners @ 4/5 with bet365