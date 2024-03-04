Sheffield United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting tips: Goals Galore Expected in Premier League Clash

Our football expert offers up his three best Sheffield United vs Arsenal betting tips and predictions, ahead of their Premier League clash tonight.

Two sides at opposite ends of the Premier League table face-off as bottom of the pile Sheffield United host title chasing Arsenal, who have been in incredible free-scoring form as of late.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win to nil @ 5/6 with bet365

Over 4.5 goals @ 5/2 with bet365

Bukayo Saka to score 2 or more goals @ 13/2 with bet365

Blunt Blades to suffer again

It has been a season to forget for the Blades, who have picked up just 13 points in the league all season and have a disastrous -44 goal difference.

With survival hopes fading fast, their task does not get any easier on Monday night, considering Arsenal’s resurgence since the turn of the year.

The Gunners have won each of their six league matches in 2024, ranging from league leaders Liverpool to relegation-threatened Burnley.

Three of these victories - against the Clarets, Crystal Palace and West Ham - have all come to nil and, with the Blades netting a division low 22 goals thus far, another shutout should be expected from Mikel Arteta’s men.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal to win to nil @ 5/6 with bet365

Gunners to continue firing on all cylinders

Not only are Arsenal the favourites to win this contest, but their recent free-scoring form would suggest another hammering could be in the offing for Chris Wilder’s men.

The Gunners have netted 25 goals across their six league games this calendar year, scoring at least five in three of those, leaving them just one behind Liverpool in the division’s goals charts.

This does not spell good news for the Blades, who have been abject defensively at home in recent weeks. United have conceded five goals in each of their last three games at Bramall Lane in all competitions - against Aston Villa and Brighton twice.

Under predecessor Paul Heckingbottom, the Blades were also thrashed 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium back in October, and another demolition could well be on the cards.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Bet 2: Over 4.5 goals @ 5/2 with bet365

Super Saka to score again

This emphatic scoring run has seen goals from across the Arsenal squad, but one mainstay on the scoresheet is star winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka has scored seven goals in 2024 - as well as registering one assist - to bring his total number of goal contributions in the league this season to 21.

With potentially tricky fixtures for their title rivals this weekend, Arsenal will be wanting to pile on the pressure by comprehensively dispatching the league’s bottom side.

With Saka in electric form, expect the 22-year-old to cause havoc for the Blades defence and grab a brace, just like he did in the recent wins over West Ham and Burnley.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Bet 3: Bukayo Saka to score 2 or more goals @ 13/2 with bet365