Referee Watch: 5 Key Ref Stats to Help with your Card Betting This Weekend

With the EFL on the horizon, our expert does a deep dive on the referees for the weekend, picking out some tips based on their temperament.

The EFL gets underway on Friday with four matches - two from the Championship and one each from League One and Two - taking place before a weekend full of exciting action from England’s second, third and fourth tiers.

The return of said leagues will mean the return of punting for plenty of viewers too. Card bets have become increasingly popular over the past few seasons, either as singles or as part of a bet builder.

It is always important to do some research before backing cards though, so we have looked into five key statistics to consider before picking some booking bets on the EFL opening weekend.

Referee Based Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of William Hill, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Scott Oldham - Chesterfield vs Swindon (Friday, 8pm)

Of the four matches on Friday, the sole League Two clash could be one to avoid from a cards perspective.

Scott Oldham will be the man in the middle in Chesterfield and given he averaged three per game in League Two last term and an even lower average of 2.44 in League One, it seems like bookings may be at a premium at the SMH Group Stadium.

Tip: Under 4 Cards @19/20 with William Hill

Keith Stroud - Hull vs Bristol City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Players can often be rusty on opening days, leading to rash tackles, so backing bookings this weekend could be a solid play, especially in matches officiated by card-happy referees.

Of the referees to take charge of at least 10 Championship games last term, only Darren England and Anthony Blackhouse averaged more yellow cards per match than Keith Stroud, who dished out 4.79 per game in the second tier last season.

Only nine sides received more yellow cards than Hull in the Championship last season, so backing Stroud to be busy when the Tigers host Bristol City in one of the Saturday’s early kick-offs could be a good idea.

Tip: 4-6 Cards @21/20 with William Hill

Sebastian Stockbridge - Stockport vs Cambridge (Saturday, 5.30pm)

In a similar vein to Stroud, Sebastian Stockbridge is not afraid to dish out cards. Last season he averaged 4.10 per game in League One and a huge 5.46 in League Two, so the clash between Stockport and Cambridge could be full of bookings.

County will be eager to make an impression in their first League One appearance since 2010, while the U’s will be looking for improvement after a relegation battle last term.

It could be a frantic game and a difficult one for Stockbridge to keep a lid on, so expect cards to flow at Edgeley Park.

Tip: Over 2.5 Cards @ with William Hill

Adam Herczeg - Wigan vs Charlton (Saturday, 5.30pm)

There is another evening game in League One on Saturday which could appeal from a card perspective at first glance, but further investigation suggests it is one to ignore.

Wigan topped the League One disciplinary table last term, receiving 122 yellow cards and four reds, but they are unlikely to receive many this weekend with Adam Herczeg as the man in the middle.

Herczeg dished out just 3.08 yellows per game in League One last term - only four referees to take charge of at least 10 games handed out less - and his League Two average wasn’t much higher at 3.12.

Avoid betting on cards when Charlton arrive in Wigan on Saturday.

Tip: Under 4 Cards @17/20 with William Hill

Matthew Donohue - Luton vs Burnley (Monday, 8pm)

The EFL’s sole match on Monday will see two sides who were relegated from the Premier League last term, Luton and Burnley, face off in the Championship.

Both will be eager to make winning starts as they bid to bounce back to the top-flight immediately and tempers could flare as a result.

This fixture last season saw six cards dished out, so Matthew Donohue could be a busy man on Monday - something he is accustomed to looking at his stats.

Donohue ranked second in the Championship amongst referees to take charge of at least 10 games for fouls per tackle last term, while also ranking second four fouls per match and ninth for yellows with the same criteria.

The clash could be full of cards and is certainly one to keep in mind from a betting perspective.

Tip: Over 4 Cards @8/11 with William Hill