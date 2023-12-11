Portsmouth vs Bolton Predictions and Betting Tips: Visitors can claim League One top spot

Our football betting expert offers his Portsmouth vs Bolton predictions and betting tips ahead of Monday’s League One showdown at Fratton Park

Portsmouth lead the way in League One but they are just three points clear of closest rivals Bolton, who have a game in hand, ahead of Monday’s crucial fixture.

Portsmouth vs Bolton Betting Tips

Bolton to win @ 2/1 with bet365

Dion Charles to score at any time @ 2/1 with bet365

Will Norris to be booked @ 13/2 with bet365

Take a chance on the visitors at Fratton Park

There won’t be too many chances this season to back Bolton at 2/1 in a League One fixture and as big price underdogs the away side have real appeal here.

However, this isn’t just a value selection as there are a few reasons to feel Bolton can claim a key three points in their bid for promotion.

Since losing 3-1 at home to a struggling Carlisle, Bolton have been flying with 10 wins and a draw in 11 games across all competitions. Wanderers have hit 31 goals across those 11 games and have conceded just four themselves - keeping clean sheets in each of their last five in League One.

Pompey are serious title contenders and deserve to be at the top of the pile but they are missing top scorer Colby Bishop for this clash due to an injury he sustained in the win over Burton.

Portsmouth have also hit a bit of a rough patch at home with just one point to show from their last two games. John Mousinho’s men were reduced to 10-men in a 4-0 defeat to Blackpool in their last home game, but they were already 2-0 down when Joe Morrell was dismissed in the second half and probably would have lost that game anyway.

With Bolton looking rock-solid at the back and Pompey missing their main marksman, the visitors have real appeal as underdogs here in this top of the table showdown in the third tier.

Portsmouth vs Bolton Tip 1: Bolton to win @ 2/1 with bet365

Charles the main man for Wanderers

Dion Charles is Bolton’s top scorer in League One with 11 goals in 17 games and he has 14 in 22 across all competitions.

Charles scored in the corresponding fixture last season as he gave Bolton a lead before Pompey hit back and ran out 3-1 winners. This time around, Charles may be able to fire his side to glory as this could well be a low-scoring game - given how strong both of these teams are defensively.

The Northern Ireland international registered a goal and an assist in Bolton’s EFL Trophy win over Port Vale on Tuesday and has now managed four goals and two assists in his last five games for club and country, and the in-form forward looks the best contender for an anytime effort on Monday.

Portsmouth vs Bolton Tip 2: Dion Charles to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Norris a big price card contender

Backing a keeper to pick up a booking is perhaps a bit of a leftfield move but Portsmouth stopper Will Norris could be worth some consideration here at a big price.

Norris received three yellow cards in 24 games for Peterborough last season and has two in 19 for Pompey this term - and both of those bookings have come in his last three games.

Bolton should put more pressure on Portsmouth than they’re generally used to and ith Norris potentially in the midst of a bit of a rough patch in form he looks an interesting option to be shown a card on Monday.

Portsmouth vs Bolton Tip 3: Will Norris to be booked @ 13/2 with bet365