Our football betting expert offers his Oxford vs West Brom predictions and betting tips, ahead of their 12:30 Championship clash (19/10/2024).

West Brom were leading the Championship after seven weeks, but a string of poor results, has seen them slip down to fourth. They will be hoping to make up some ground on the frontrunners this weekend, as they journey to the newly promoted Oxford United.

Oxford vs West Brom Betting Tips

Double Chance - Oxford or Draw @4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Team to Get Most Cards - West Brom @13/10 with bet365

Tyler Goodrham 1.5 Shots @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 sign-up offer to claim free bets

Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

West Brom’s Woe’s Continue

West Brom were the toast of the second division at one point this term, but two losses and a draw in their last three have seen them fall from the mountaintop, as a trip to the Kassam Stadium is unlikely to help them find their footing.

Oxford have turned their home ground into a fortress following their promotion from League One, as they remain undefeated here, with three victories and a single draw to their name so far.

This siege mentality is something that many relegation-threatened sides try to create, one that United have succeeded in building, as West Brom will find themselves kept squarely behind the gates.

Recent form firmly places the U’s as the ones most likely to secure some vital points from the game, as the Baggies look to have lost any and all momentum they had managed to earn.

Since 1990, West Brom have equally failed to secure a result when playing away against Oxford, losing thrice and drawing once.

The U’s know what it means to keep the Baggies, and all other sides in the Championship this term, at bay at home, as with the double chance in the back pocket a victory or draw will prove an excellent result for us and Oxford.

Oxford vs West Brom Tip 1: Double Chance - Oxford or Draw @4/5 with bet365

Baggies and Bookings

The Championship can be known for its hard-hitting style of play, but, despite having come up from League One, Oxford seems to be trying to leave this behind, as the Baggies are firmly embracing it.

As such, the U’s have been earning a mere 1.67 booking per 90 minutes, and have only been booked twice or more in less than half of their contests to this point.

West Brom in comparison, have been earning 2.33 cards per match, and have been booked twice or more in every match, bar one, this term.

Of course, being at home should help Oxford keep their noses clean as well, whilst the U’s faithful will do their best to rile up and draw the worst out of the visitors.

Oxford vs West Brom Tip 2: Team to Get Most Cards - West Brom @13/10 with bet365

Goodrham aiming for Goal

Tyler Goodrham has been making waves at Oxford this term, as the 21-year-old with seemingly boundless energy, has started every single game.

And whilst, he may only have two goals to his name this certainly isn't for a lack of trying.

Averaging 1.8 shots per game, he clearly wants to test the keeper as often as possible, even if his shots do sometimes go awry.

Goodrham’s efforts can miss, be blocked, hit the woodwork or even sail out for a throw-in, he simply must attempt shots for this line to hit, and for an advanced LW, two is hardly a challenge.

Look for the young winger to continue trying his luck this Saturday afternoon.

Oxford vs West Brom Tip 3: Tyler Goodrham 1.5 Shots @1/1 with bet365