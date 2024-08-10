Oxford vs Norwich Predictions and Betting Tips: U’s causing Upsets in Opener

Our football betting expert offers his best Oxford vs Norwich predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship opener on Saturday.

Oxford head into the second tier for the first time this millennium and will be hoping to give a good account of themselves against promotion-hopefuls Norwich.

Oxford vs Norwich Betting Tips

Goals to flow at The Kassam Stadium

The last meeting between these sides ended 4-2 to Norwich and, while that was 25 years ago, the goals should flow freely when they clash on Saturday.

Norwich finished in the top six last season but their 4-0 defeat at Leeds in the play-offs continued a worrying trend of away-day failures. They had the one of the worst away records in the division and only the dreadful Rotherham conceded more goals on the road than the Canaries.

Oxford are facing a real step up in quality this season, but they scored in ten of their final 11 matches at The Kassam Stadium last term and should at least find the net against Norwich.

Oxford vs Norwich Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 8/11 with bet365

Away-day woes to continue for Canaries

Norwich picked up just 24 points from 23 away games last season, and only six of their 15 victories came on their travels, so Oxford may get the chance to kick their season off with a point or three on Saturday.

The Yellows lost only five of their 23 home matches in last season’s League One campaign, and they avoided defeat in nine of their last 11 games on home turf.

Meanwhile, Norwich only won two of their last 11 away games and new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup has overseen one win, two draws and three defeats in pre-season, so Oxford have a real chance of a positive start.

Oxford vs Norwich Tip 2: Oxford or draw double chance at 8/13 with bet365

Brannagan to play key role for The Yellows

Oxford have made a handful of new signings in preparation for a season in the second tier, but if they are to survive they will also rely on those players that got them to this position, and the likes of Cameron Brannagan will be key to their prospects.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been with The U’s since January 2018 and was instrumental in their success last term, scoring 13 goals and assisting ten more, with his final notch coming from a crucial penalty in their play-off semi-final against Peterborough.

The 28-year-old scored three goals in his final five games of the season, and with eight of his 13 strikes coming at The Kassam Stadium, he could get off to a flyer on Saturday.

Oxford vs Norwich Tip 3: Cameron Brannagan to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365