Portsmouth were handed a tough first seven games to start life back in the Championship, with our expert advising to bet on them early to go back down

Portsmouth took the League One title in style last term, eventually securing it with a few games to go, with Pompey ending the season five points clear of second.

They now must prepare for what looks set to be a tough Championship outing, which will be their first since their relegation from the Champ to League 1 back in 2011/12/

Thet look to be in for a rough opening month and a half following their fixture release, with our expert advising to get on Pompey to get relegated as soon as you can given this.

No bookmakers currently have any Championship relegation odds out, but when they do live, we expect Pompey to be competitively priced, perhaps just above evens or maybe even a touch higher, as newly promoted sides so often are.

Fraught Fortunes at Fratton Park

It will be a rough introduction for Pompey into the Championship due to their opening fixture schedule, such that they could end up without a victory after their first seven matches.

This includes the three newly relegated sides in the form of Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United, with their game against the Clarets coming at Turf Moor.

They also take on Leeds in their opener, a side that racked up 90 points last and narrowly missed out on promotion in the play-off final.

Beyond all of these top-class sides, they have to contend with Middlesbrough and West Brom, two teams widely tipped to finish in the top six this term.

Their only reprieve may come when they host Sunderland, but after the onslaught of the first few weeks, Pompey may be in too big of a hole to dig themselves out of.

Punt on Pompey Early

Weeks and weeks of poor results will only serve to shorten their relegation odds massively, probably to the point where they are not even worth looking into.

As such it'll definitely be worth jumping on the Pompey relegation price early to avoid any major drop-offs, as well as the potential for the cash-out value to be massive after the initial month and a bit.

Newly promoted sides tend to struggle, and with the start the Fratton Park faithful are about to witness, Pompey look like a prime relegation candidate.