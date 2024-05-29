Olympiakos vs Fiorentina Predictions and Betting Tips: Tragedy to befall Italians in Greece

Our football betting expert offers his Olympiakos vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips ahead of Wednesday's Europa Conference League final.

Both sides have real motivation, with Fiorentina hoping to make amends for last year's defeat to West Ham in the final of this competition, while Olympiakos will look to lift their first major European trophy at the home of their local rivals AEK Athens.

Olympiakos vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Legend to be made in Athens

Wednesday will be Olympaikos' first-ever major European final - matching 1971 European Cup finalists Panathinaikos - and the prospect of lifting a trophy at the AEK Arena, home of their other huge Athens rivals, will really fire them up.

The Legend's season hasn't been entirely smooth, only finishing third in the Super League. Their mixed form saw them part company with both Diego Martinez and Carlos Carvalhal but made a shrewd move by appointing Jose Luis Mendilibar in February.

The 63-year-old left Sevilla last October but enjoyed success in his short reign at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, namely winning the Europa League.

In contrast, Viola coach Vincenzo Italiano has lost both of his major finals, losing last season's Coppa Italia, as well as seeing his side go down 2-1 to West Ham in the Conference League showpiece.

With just one win from five European finals, Fiorentina have historically failed to perform on the big occasion and could fall short again in the Greek capital.

Al Kaabi can make another statement

Olympiakos' Ayoub El Kaabi didn't sign a professional contract until he was 21. Now, at 30, he appears to be at the top of his game.

The Moroccan striker joined from Qatari club Al Sadd last summer and has scored 34 goals for club and country, including 10 in this competition after netting five times in the Europa League before Christmas.

El Kaabi also grabbed a quintet of strikes in the two semi-final wins over Aston Villa and is a great price to add to his tally.

Milenkovic might make his way into the book

El Kaabi's excellent movement may force Fiorentina's defenders into some desperate defensive action and Nikola Milenkovic is a prime candidate to receive a yellow card.

The Serb was carded in last season's final for pulling back Lucas Paqueta and could find himself in a similar position again, with the diminutive Daniel Podence another who could cause issues.

Milenkovic has been booked four times in this season's Conference League and is again a candidate to have his name taken by Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias.

