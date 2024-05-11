Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Tight clash seen at the City Ground

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea betting tips and predictions ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.

Chelsea are finishing with a late rattle and have not yet given up on breaking into the Premier League’s top six, but they face a tricky trip to a Nottingham Forest side who still need points to guarantee their top-flight survival.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 23/20 with Betano

Both teams to score & draw @ 18/5 with Betano

Noni Madueke to score at anytime @ 21/10 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Betano sign up offer

Already got a Betano account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Goals galore at City Ground

Motivation levels should still be at a maximum for both Nottingham Forest and Chelsea as this should contribute to a high-scoring encounter at the City Ground.

Despite last weekend’s 3-1 win at relegated Sheffield United, Forest still have work to do to drag themselves to safety, while Chelsea are two points behind sixth-placed Newcastle with three matches to go.

Chelsea have been a real enigma this season, but they’ve lost only one of their last 12 league matches and their last two outings have seen them defeat Tottenham 2-0 and inflict a 5-0 hiding on West Ham.

Those victories came hot on the heels of a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, which means 13 of their last 16 league games have seen four or more goals, with both teams scoring in 11 of those fixtures.

There have also been four or more goals in four of Forest’s last six league matches, which includes two of their last three home outings with Fulham and Wolves.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 23/20 with Betano

Score draw may be on the cards

Goals looks assured given the attacking talent on show and there is hope of a high-scoring draw taking place.

Chelsea have been excellent at Stamford Bridge recently, but they have failed to win any of their last five away league games, with four of those outings ending in score draws.

They included 2-2 draws at Brentford, Sheffield United and Aston Villa while, interestingly, that was also the scoreline when these two teams locked horns at Stamford Bridge last season.

With three of Forest’s last eight league matches ending all-square, which includes a 1-1 home draw with Crystal Palace and a 2-2 stalemate with visiting Wolves, there is a chance that this encounter may follow suit.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Tip 2: Both teams to score & draw @ 18/5 with Betano

In-form Madueke to make his mark

Cole Palmer has been Chelsea’s shining light this season, having scored 24 goals and grabbed 13 assists from 42 appearances, but Noni Madueke is another showing real signs of promise.

Madueke has had an in-and-out season, but he has been key to Chelsea’s recent upturn in form and has scored in three of his last six league appearances.

With confidence at an all-time high, the 22-year-old may be able to bolster his tally against a Forest side that have conceded at least twice in four of their last five league games.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Tip 3: Noni Madueke to score at anytime @ 21/10 with Betano