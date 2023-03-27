Next Tottenham Manager Odds: Nagelsmann, Pochettino favorites to succeed Conte

Goal runs you through the next Tottenham manager odds following Antonio Conte's departure from the club, with Julian Nagelsmann the current favorite.

Tottenham Hostpur are once again on the lookout for a new manager, after the north London club decided to mutually part-ways with Antonio Conte on Monday morning.

Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are the two favorites to succeed Conte, with the likes of Luis Enrique, Ange Postecoglou and Oliver Glasner also in the running.

Goal is here to take you through the current favorites to be named the new manager of Tottenham, as we cover some of the names in the running to take over the role as manager of the Lilywhites.

Next Tottenham Manager Odds

Manager Odds Julian Nagelsmann 3/1 Mauricio Pochettino 7/2 Luis Enrique 8/1 Oliver Glasner 10/1 Ange Postecoglou 16/1 All other favorites 16/1 or higher

Next Tottenham Manager: Betting Favorites

Julian Naglesmann 3/1

Nagelsmann is a name that should excite all Spurs fans given how impressive he was during his time with Bayern Munich, a tenure that came to an end last week after the German was sacked by the European giants.

Nagelsmann has had a pretty impressive career up until this point, with the 35-year-old having managed all of Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern in his sort seven-year career.

His time at Hoffenheim saw Nagelsmann take them from being relegation-threatened to a top four side in just an 18-month span, with this catching the eye of RB Leipzig, who appointed him as manager in 2019.

The German managed to guide Leipzig to the semi-finals of the Champions League in his first season, with Nagelsmann then taking his side to the DFB Pokal in 2021, with Bayern appointing him as manager shortly after.

He won two DFB Super Cups and a lone Bundesliga title with Bayern, however despite achieving this in his first 18 months with the club, their league performances this year have lead to Nagelsmann being let go.

The former Leipzig boss is one of the best young managers currently in the game, and Spurs would do well to bring him in to replace Conte following the Italian's departure.

Mauricio Pochettino 7/2

Pochettino returning to north London would be the dream scenario for a lot of Tottenham fans given how well the Argentine did during his previous spell with the Lilywhites.

Although he didn't win a trophy during his previous stint with Spurs, Pochettino still managed to take them to a Champions League final, as well two top three finishes in the Premier League in both 2015/16 and 2016/17.

Pochettino secured Champions League football in all-but-one of his seasons with Spurs, with this then seeing him land the PSG job, a role he was relieved on in July 2022 despite winning Ligue 1 in his last season.

The Argentinian is loved by all in north London, and given he's currently without a job following his time at PSG coming to an end last year, it wouldn't be a difficult appointment for the Lilywhites to make.

Luis Enrique 8/1

Luis Enrique announced himself as a top-tier manager back in 2015, after he guided Barcelona to the treble in his first year with the Blaugrana.

Enrique ended his time with Barca in 2017 following nine trophy wins in three seasons with the club, with the former Barcelona man then being appointed Spain manager in 2019.

He's managed to take La Roja to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, with Enrique also seeing his Spain side named as runners-up in the 2020/21 Nations League finals.

Enrique's willingness to trust the youth was one of the main reasons why Spain did so well as both Euro 2020 and the 2021 Nations League, as the 52-year-old handed regular starts to the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo.

The Spaniard hasn't managed a club side in six years now, thus it'd be interesting to see how he settles back into club football following his three-year tenure with the Spanish national team.

Oliver Glasner 10/1

Glasner may not be a name that most football fans are familiar with, however they soon will be should Spurs opt to bring him in to replace Conte.

The Austrian first made a name for himself in Austrian football after managing both SV Reid and LASK, with his performances in Austria seeing him appointed Wolfsburg manager in 2019.

Glasner took Wolfsburg to the Europa League and the Champions League in his first two campaigns, with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt then on the cards in 2021.

His time with Frankfurt has seen them win the Europa League in 2022, qualifying for the Champions League in the process.

Glasner's ability to train and improve players, as well as his tactical nous, has been two of the main reasons as to why he's succeeded in Frankfurt.

The 48-year-old would be a good fit for Spurs, however given the other names that are available, seeing his price at 10/1 isn't surprising.

Ange Postecoglou 16/1

Celtic boss Postecoglou managed a plethora of sides before making his way to Scotland in 2021, with the 57-year-old managing a number of A-League sides, as well as the Australian national team.

His time with the Hoops has been very successful so far, with Postecoglou winning a league title and two Scottish league cups so far, as well as boasting a 75% win rate at the time of writing.

Postecoglou managed to guide Celtic to the group stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2017/18 this season, with his keen eye for potential and ability to uncover hidden gems some of his biggest qualities.

Under the 57-year-old's tenure, Celtic have signed the likes of Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda to name a few, all signings that have been very impressive since their arrivals.

His expansive, free-flowing style of play would make him a hit amongst Spurs fans should he be the one chosen to take over from Conte, a move that would certainly come as a big loss for Celtic.

Next Manager Betting: How Does It Work?

Next manager betting is a fairly big part of football betting, with bettors often staking money on these types of markets whenever a manager is sacked, or should a manager be going through a tough spell results-wise.

Bookmakers will pay out winning bets once the club themselves have officially confirmed their next manager, with this usually coming in the form of a statement or press release.

Bookies such as Sky Bet have specific rules regarding what constitutes an interim manager and a permanent manager.

Bets on caretaker and interim managers will not be settled as winners unless the manager in question manages at least 10 competitive games for the club.

Should a manager be appointed in a 'head coach' role, any bets on this manager will also be settled as winners.