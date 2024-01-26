Our betting expert breaks down the next Liverpool manager odds following Jurgen Klopp confirming his departure from the Reds at the end of the season

Jurgen Klopp announced earlier this morning that he'll be stepping down as Liverpool nine years after taking charge of the Merseyside club.

Given this, rumours are rife as to who will replace the German at Liverpool, with our expert here to breakdown those leading the race to take over from Klopp come the summer.

Next Liverpool Manager Odds

Manager Odds Xabi Alonso 8/11 Roberto de Zerbi 17/2 Steven Gerrard 11/1 Julian Nagelsmann 11/1 Ange Postecoglou 14/1 All Others 14/1 or Above

Xabi Alonso @ 8/11

Xabi Alonso has put the rest of Europe on notice during his time in German, with his Bayer Leverkusen side currently unbeaten right now with a record of 28 wins from 31 games so far in all competitions.

They're currently four points clear of reigning champions Bayern Munich, with Leverkusen the favourites in many peoples' eyes to go all the way this term.

It helps that the Spaniard is a Liverpool legend, with the midfielder being a part of their 2005 Champions League winning side before moving on to Real Madrid in 2009.

Regardless of whether Bayer win the league this year, Alonso has confirmed himself as one of the best managers in Europe, something that the Reds will no doubt be aware of.

His status as an ex-Liverpool player only aids his cause, with Alonso now the bookies favourite to succeed Klopp at Anfield come the summer.

Roberto de Zerbi @ 17/2

Roberto de Zerbi has shone since being appointed Brighton manager last season, with the Italian guiding the Seagulls to a sixth-placed finish come the end of the campaign, getting them into the Europa League as a result.

The former Shakhtar man has continued his impressive showing onto this season, as Brighton currently sit seventh in the league and ahead of the likes of Man United, Chelsea and Newcastle.

de Zerbi’s style of football is also likely to fit with Liverpool, with his Brighton side playing a high pressing, attack-minded game, something that makes us think Liverpool fans will be glad to see the Italian linked with the LFC job.

He's currently an outside second favourite given the links between favourite Xabi Alonso and the club, however if the Spaniard either stays at Leverkusen or joins a club like Bayern, who he's been linked win, de Zerbi would surely become favourite.

Steven Gerrard @ 11/1

Gerrard currently sits as 11/1 to take over from Klopp come the summer, with the Reds legend currently playing his trade in Saudi Arabia with El-Ettifaq.

It's fair to say Gerrard's recent managerial record hasn't been stellar, with the 40-year-old managing winning percentages of just 33 and 32 during his spells with Aston Villa and El-Ettifaq respectively.

Gerrard was very impressive with Rangers, winning 65% of his games as well as the 2021 Scottish Premier League.

However, things went downhill when assistant manager Michael Beale left to become QPR manager, with this being touted as one of the main reasons why Gerrard's time at Rangers ended up coming to an end.

Liverpool may be willing to take a chance to bring the legend back to the club, however it's fair to say it'd definitely be a surprise given Gerrard's record as manager up until this point.

Julian Nagelsmann @ 11/1

Julian Nagelsmann was once the toast of Europe, becoming the youngest-ever manager of Bayern Munich after taking over at the German giants in 2021.

His rise to the top took a sharp downturn however, as the German was dismissed by the Bundesliga powerhouse after poor performances in the Champions League.

Since then he has found another role, this time as the German national team manager, yet this has hardly gone to plan either.

Germany are set to host Euro 2024, however they're entering the tournament in poor form, winning just two of their ten games in 2023, losing six and drawing the other two, marking them out as one of the least form teams entering into the tournament.

Nagelsmann had the pedigree and in the past would have been firmly in contention for the Liverpool job, yet one wonders if his recent failings would shine too bright to be ignored.

Ange Postecoglou @ 14/1

At the start of the year, many wondered if the Australian with no top-flight management experience was really the man for the Tottenham job.

However since then, he's proved the doubters wrong, with Spurs impressing since the Australian's appointment in the summer.

This has seen a meteoric rise in his stock, with many regarding Postecoglu as one of the brightest minds in the PL at current.

Should he be given this opportunity, it'd be interesting to see if he seizes the opportunity given how good he's been for Spurs up until this point.

Whether Liverpool will be interested in him is another question, with the likes of Gerrard and Alonso all better odds at this point.