Paddy Power Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide August 2023

Our betting expert offers up his complete Paddy Power review, as we go over and analyse all that their sportsbook has to offer in August 2023.

Introduction to Paddy Power

Paddy Power have steadily grown into one of the biggest online bookmakers in the UK, and are now one of the best betting sites around.

They provide their users with an excellent online betting platform and app, as well as a superb sign up offer, great range of sports markets and a fantastic set of existing customer promotions.

Our expert on bookmakers is here to take you through all that Paddy Power has for bettors, with in-depth analysis on why they are a great option for any users.

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer

If you already have a Paddy Power account, check out more free bets with the UK’s top betting sites

The Paddy Power sign up offer is very strong, allowing players to get £40 in bet builder free bets from just a £10 stake.

All you need to do is sign up, deposit £10 and place a £10 bet any football market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

Once this is settled you will be given your first £10 free bet, with your remaining three £10 free bets being accredited to you over the course of the next three days following this.

These can only then be used when creating single, or cross game bet builders, and will expire after 30 days.

This is one of the best sign up offers around given the bonus amount you’re able to claim, with the process of claiming the offer also proving to be very easy.

Paddy Power Sports Markets

Paddy Power offer one of the best and widest ranges of football betting markets around, one aspect that sets them apart from most other bookmakers in the UK.

They provide players with access to football matches, tournaments and competitions from all over the world, including the top 5 European Leagues and all English competitions, as well as those in South America, Asia and Australia.

This is one of the widest selections around, with all these markets easily accessible via their football tabs, which are broken down into nation and region.

They particularly excel in their provision of in-play markets, particularly for bet builders. This holds all of the regular markets such as ‘Results’, ’Goals Over/Unders’ and ‘Corners’ as well as many others.

Paddy Power go a step further by offering prices on some of the most popular bet building markets such as player shots, shots on target, passes, tackles and fouls, all very popular player prop markets.

They also offer an excellent range of markets that cover other sports such as horse racing, tennis and cricket.

These can oftentimes be found with some extremely competitive odds and great promotions regarding all these aforementioned sports, as well as many more.

Paddy Power Offers for Existing Players

Paddy Power have an excellent set of promotions and offer for all of their new and existing customers to be able to make use of, all easily locatable via their specialised promotions tab.

Acca/Bet Builder Insurance

Paddy Power will give players their stake back if their accumulator or bet builders fail by one leg.

All players need to do is create an acca or bet builder with 4+ legs and odds of 1/4 (1.25).

Once done, this offer is then automatically applied, with you getting your stake back up to £10 if your bet is let down by one selection/leg.

Paddy Power is a step above this all others however, due to the legs required, minimum odds and the fact that this is applied to any and all accumulator and bet builders placed by users.

Most bookmakers provide this offer but require 5+ legs and odds of 1/1 (2.00) or above, and can only be utilised once a week.

2-Up Early Payout

Paddy Power pays out bets early on ‘Result’ markets, both singles or as legs of an acca if the team bet upon goes two goals ahead at any point during the match.

Be this 2-0, 3-1 or even 4-0. Provided the team backed to win goes up by two goals then Paddy Power will cash this bet as winner early.

Substitute Insurance

Paddy Power will give players their stake back on single bets, or void a leg in a bet builder/accumulator, if the player you’ve bet on is substituted before half time.

This is a great offer and one that is always active, with this promo allowing you to get some added insurance to your bets when betting on specific players.

Enhanced W-D-W Markets

This is a truly exceptional offer that all users can take advantage of, with Paddy Power offering boosted odds for either side to win or a draw each match.

These odds are enhanced beyond that of the regular market prices and often represent some of the best around.

However, it must be noted that when betting on these odds, players will not eligible for the 2-Up or Insurance promotions offered.

Free Bets

Paddy Power is also one of the best bookmakers for providing their users completely free bets. These often centred around the biggest sporting events.

These are able to be claimed by all users completely free, without the need to deposit or place any real money bets to be able to claim them.

These are often earmarked for use on a particular game or event, these usually major Premier League clashes or Champions League/Europa League games.

They normally come in the form of a £1 or £5 free bet, giving players free bets to use on these events without having to wager any real funds.

Paddy Power Desktop and App Interface

Users are able to play with Paddy Power via both their app and website, and both provide players with one of the best interfaces around.

They are clear and easy to read, with well defined menus providing ease of navigation that give an excellent overall user experience.

They boast a useful A-Z list of all their sports markets on offer, allowing you to find the sport you want to bet on in seconds.

Their homepage contains quick and straightforward access to the biggest betting events of the day, as well as displaying all of their promotions and free bets offered.

Their betting app is a standout among all other bookmakers, with others being difficult to read and clunky, however the Paddy Power app does not struggle with these issues and is truly one of the best around.

Overall Paddy Power is an excellent option for any and all players looking to bet online with them.

Paddy Power In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Players with Paddy Power accounts can bet in play on virtually all of the market they have to offer, with a useful in-play betting menu allowing players to see their full range.

This includes all football matches they provide a betting market for, with some special ones being available when live.

This includes ‘To Score Next’ markets for example as well as updated player prop bets. These can often provide some unique and valuable betting opportunities to explore.

The live betting options are also available on their homepage meaning players can access this quickly and get the latest and best prices available before they change.

Their live streaming capabilities are also excellent, especially considering users only require a funded account to tune in.

Streaming is only limited to football however, so be sure to check it they provide this before banking on watching it with them.

Their streams are also often high quality and provide a strong option among bookmakers.

Paddy Power Security

Paddy Power is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. This means that they will act to protect all users' sensitive details and personal information, for if they do not they are subject to the threat of UK Law.

Their systems are also SSL encryption software acting to safeguard customer information by concealing this from any outside persons.

Furthermore they possess membership to the Fair Gaming Body, an independent organisation that regulates bookmakers and ensures they act to protect their users each and every way possible.

Paddy Power Payment Methods

Paddy Power allows users to to safely and quickly manage their funds on both their betting app and website given they offer a dedicated menu that players can utilise to access their full range of their payment options.

Their full list of payment options is as follows:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £0.01 2-5 Working Days Instant Bank Tranfer None £5 Immediate £0.01 Immediate ‘paysafecard’ None £20 N/A N/A N/A Ewallets (PayPal, Neteller, Skrill) None £20 Immediate £1 24 Hours Hours Google Pay None £5 Immediate £5 2-5 Working Days Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 2-5 Working Days

Paddy Power Customer Service

Operator Paddy Power Phone Number N/A Email N/A Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Paddy Power are committed to helping their users with any and all problems they may have and have a dedicated customer support team.

Avenues by which players receive aid on a variety of issues are via their dedicated help section containing FAQs. These hold helpful information for a variety of issues that any users may encounter.

Players are also able to access their live chat function to get put directly in contact with a member of their customer support team.

Sadly, they do provide any phone or email support, but customers should be able to receive any help they require through their live chat service.

Paddy Power Review

Overall, Paddy Power is one of the best betting sites in the UK, with a truly excellent sign up offer to get you started with them, giving you £40 in free bets to use on their football markets.

Their football markets are also very impressive, with odds offered on a range of leagues and matches from all over the world, whilst excellent bet builder markets are also offered.

Paddy Power also brings players some great options when it comes to horse racing, with meets and races from the UK and Ireland offered in abundance.

Their live betting is also well worth looking into, offering players live and up-to-date odds, with some special selections included, alongside an excellent streaming service.

Customer support is also easily available, if it is slightly limited with players only being able to contact them with issues via their live chat function.

On the whole, Paddy Power is comfortably one of the best betting sites around and well worth looking into for any and all users.