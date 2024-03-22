Netherlands vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for International Friendly

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Netherlands vs Scotland predictions and betting tips ahead of their friendly this Friday.

The countdown is on for the Euros, which will start in Germany in less than three months, and both the Netherlands and Scotland will want to boost their confidence with a victory in their friendly in Amsterdam on Friday.

Netherlands vs Scotland Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 19/20 with bet365

Memphis Depay to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Over 8.5 corners @ 11/10 with bet365

The Dutch took a while to find their feet in their qualification group, while Scotland lost just one of their group matches and can look to kick the tournament off against the hosts in Munich on June 14.

Entertainment looks likely in Amsterdam

The Netherlands look set to go off at a short price to see off Scotland in Friday’s friendly, but Steve Clarke’s side had an impressive qualifying campaign and can more than make their mark in Amsterdam.

Ronald Koeman’s Dutch line-up can usually be relied upon to put on the entertainment and five of their six home matches since the 2022 World Cup have produced at least three goals.

That pattern looks set to continue as Scotland’s group matches, where they lost just once, should mean they are confident they can live with some of Europe’s best.

There have been 15 goals in their last three matches and they have scored in ten of the last 13 occasions they have been on their travels, so over 2.5 goals looks attractively priced.

Netherlands vs Scotland Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 19/20 with bet365

Depay will be keen to make his mark

This is the ideal time for players to make sure they are on the plane to Germany and Netherlands striker Memphis Depay should be particularly keen to impress.

He has not featured for the Dutch national team for a year after a series of injuries, but he could be back with a bang now he is back in action for his club Atletico Madrid.

He had six efforts on goal and scored the late winner in the Champions League victory over Inter last week and he should be relied upon to increase his impressive record of scoring 44 goals in 88 international appearances.

Netherlands vs Scotland Tip 2: Memphis Depay to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Attacking Scots can contribute to corner count

A price of 11/10 is available for there to be more than eight corners in Friday’s match and that looks a generous offer.

Out of 35 teams who played eight qualifying matches, only Belgium forced more flag-kicks than the Netherlands’ total of 58 and they can be expected to get on the front foot and attack from wide areas.

Scotland has 35 in their qualification matches and a desire to prove themselves before their big Euros opener should ensure they do not hold back either, so the 8.5 total should be eclipsed.

Netherlands vs Scotland Tip 3: Over 8.5 corners @ 11/10 with bet365