Millwall vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips: 21/20 Town to add to Millwall misery

Our football betting expert offers up his Millwall vs Ipswich betting tips and predictions ahead of their Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Millwall and Ipswich are two sides going through sticky patches as they prepare to clash at The Den, where both will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Millwall v Ipswich Betting Tips

Ipswich Town to win @ 21/20 with Unibet

Nathan Broadhead to score anytime @ 13/5 with Unibet

Ipswich most corners @ 49/50 with Unibet

All odds are courtesy of Unibet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Lions have been sucked into the relegation dogfight after collecting just one point from their last five matches, while promotion-chasing Town have won only one of their last nine league fixtures.

Tractor Boys can plough winning furrow at Den

Ipswich, keeping pace with Leicester at the head of affairs for a long time, have now been swept past by both Southampton and Leeds, as last May’s three Premier League discards turn up the heat.

Being fourth - and not by much - is no disgrace and Ipswich haven’t become a bad side overnight just because they have managed to win only one of their last nine Championship games and been embarrassed by Maidstone in the FA Cup.

They have still only suffered four defeats this term - two of those to Leeds - and the chances they carved out in Saturday’s exciting 2-2 draw against West Brom suggest they will soon be back outgunning modest opponents.

No side in tier two creates more chances than Ipswich and Kieran McKenna ought to expect the weight of opportunities carved out at The Den to be sufficient to see off the out-of-sorts Lions.

Millwall, yet to beat a team in the current top eight this season, are struggling with just one draw to show from their last five matches to drop further towards the relegation zone.

They don’t score enough goals and that leaves them massively vulnerable.

Millwall vs Ipswich Town Tip 1: Ipswich Town to win @ 21/20 with Unibet

Broadhead can break Lions’ hearts

Nathan Broadhead ended a near two-month goal drought in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with West Brom.

That was the Wales international’s ninth goal of a season, which is set to be his most prolific to date.

Ipswich are all about creating chances and averaging 2.2 shots per game Broadhead gets on the end of many of them. Back him to strike again at The Den.

Millwall vs Ipswich Town Tip 2: Nathan Broadhead to score any time @ 13/5 with Unibet

Town to help corner tasty profit

Ipswich’s habit of going behind in games - they have scored the first goal in just one of their last 10 matches - means they aren’t unused to piling on the pressure.

That manifests itself in chances galore and also no end of corners, such as the nine they chalked up against the Baggies at the weekend.

They average around 5.4 corners per game, whereas Millwall average 4.2 and even though they are the away team, the sense is they will be the side most on the front foot.

Millwall vs Ipswich Town Tip 3: Ipswich most corners @ 49/50 with Unibet