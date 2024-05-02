Marseille vs Atalanta Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Atalanta Tips in Europa League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Marseille vs Atalanta predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final.

Marseille are three-times Europa League runners-up, but they face a tricky challenge against Atalanta, who conquered Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

Marseille vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Atalanta look set for another away win

Atalanta have won three and drawn two of their Europa League away fixtures this season and they can get the better of Marseille in the south of France.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side have lacked consistency in Serie and sit in sixth place, 32 points adrift of champions Inter.

However, they have performed well on the European stage and look like a better-balanced side than Marseille, who are seventh in Ligue 1 with just 11 victories in 31 games.

Marseille are unbeaten in home Europa League fixtures this season but they are facing a tough challenge this week and may struggle to avoid defeat.

Marseille vs Atalanta Tip 1: Atalanta draw no bet @ 20/23 with Betano

Scamacca can stay on the scoring trail

Atalanta's 3-1 aggregate success over Liverpool was heavily influenced by striker Scamacca, who registered a brace in the stunning 3-0 success at Anfield.

Scamacca has played regularly in the Europa League but has been in and out of Atalanta's Serie A starting lineups, making 11 of his 24 appearances off the substitute's bench, and he missed out on a place in Italy's squad for the March internationals.

However, the 25-year-old holds out hope of featuring at Euro 2024 and has caught the eye with his recent performances.

The former West Ham forward has notched eight times in his last ten appearances and he looks a tempting 9/4 shot to grab at least one first-leg goal against Marseille.

Marseille vs Atalanta Tip 2: Gianluca Scamacca anytime goalscorer @ 11/5 with Betano

Dutch schemer could make an impact

Attacking midfielder Koopmeiners has been one of Atalanta's most influential players over the last two seasons and could influence the outcome at the Stade Velodrome.

Koopmeiners has reached a double-figure goal tally in each of the last two Serie A seasons and poses an obvious threat to Marseille due to his shooting skills from set free-kicks and open play.

The 26-year-old also has an eye for an incisive pass and has contributed four Serie A assists this term.

Koopmeiners has been less influential on Europa League nights but is a potential match-winner and looks overpriced for a goal or an assist at 2/1.

Marseille vs Atalanta Tip 3: Teun Koopmeiners to score or assist @ 5/4 with Betano