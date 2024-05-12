Man United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners to pile the pain on Ten Hag

Our football betting expert offers his Man United vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips for their Premier League showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal will be looking to take advantage of the Old Trafford gloom by securing the win at Manchester United that they need to stay in the title race.

Man United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal & Both Teams to Score @ 11/8 with Betano

Bukayo Saka 2+ Shots on Target @ 15/8 with Betano

3 Way Total Corners - Man Utd Over 3 @ 10/11 with Betano

Arteta’s aces to put United in place in high-scoring bout

Old rivals Manchester United and Arsenal meet in very different moods at Old Trafford where Mikel Arteta’s Gunners can pick up the win they need to stay in the hunt for Premier League gold.

United will take to the pitch amidst a mutinous atmosphere in the wake of their desperate 4-0 humiliation at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be itching to pile on the pain to Erik ten Hag and his under-performing side and storm to a fifth straight league win to keep the title race nicely on the boil.

The reality is that these are two sides playing very different games at the moment and it’s hard to look past the buoyant visitors, even if United do try to lift themselves and show some pride as they surely must.

Because of that, expect United to play their part. When they’ve been written off recently going into games against the big three, they responded by at least scoring in a 3-1 loss at Manchester City and holding Liverpool - luckily - to a 2-2 draw.

They will roll up their sleeves and they boast players who can breach Arsenal, who are bound to be feeling the heat. It’s just that this Arsenal side looks at a different level to the Red Devils and ought to go on to land the odds.

Man United vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal & Both Teams to Score @ 11/8 with Betano

United will be sick of sight of Saka after winger masterclass

Bukayo Saka managed an astonishing seven shots in last week’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth, three of them on target. He didn’t even play the full 90 minutes.

Saka has been an inspirational member of Arsenal’s front line this season with 16 goals and the England forward represents a real danger to United.

Saka is averaging 3.1 shots per game this season and has had more on target than any of his team-mates, 36 in total. For him to get two on target at Old Trafford, in a match the London powers will dominate, is entirely plausible.

Man United vs Arsenal Tip 2: Bukayo Saka 2+ Shots on Target @ 15/8 with Betano

United should be able to land modest corner bet

United have won nine and six corners in their last two home games - admittedly against Sheffield United and Burnley respectively - but it’s hard to think they can’t chalk up at least four against Arsenal.

The Gunners will be doing much of the attacking but United average 7.9 corners per home game.

Man United vs Arsenal Tip 3: 3 Way Total Corners - Man Utd Over 3 @ 10/11 with Betano