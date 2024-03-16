Man City vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Magpies' defence is no match for City

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final clash at 17:30.

Newcastle beat Manchester City in the 1955 FA Cup final but the Magpies have not won a domestic trophy since then and they face a daunting quarter-final trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturda.

The Citizens, last season's treble winners, were held to a 1-1 draw at Premier League title rivals Liverpool last weekend but they had won 16 of their previous 17 matches in all competitions.

Man City vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Man City to win 3-1 @ 9/1 with bet365

Alexander Isak anytime goalscorer @ 10/3 with bet365

Bruno Guimaraes to be booked @ 8/5 with bet365

Cup holders set to progress with familiar scoreline

Jackie Milburn's first-minute goal sent Newcastle on their way to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the 1955 FA Cup final and the reverse of that scoreline looks well worth a bet this weekend.

The 3-1 City correct score has been a winning bet in five of their last 11 matches including their two most recent home games against Manchester United in the league and Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's men have been short of clean sheets this season and both teams have scored in nine of their last 13 games, going back to January's 3-2 league win away to Newcastle.

The champions had to come from 2-1 down that day, with Kevin De Bruyne and youngster Oscar Bobb scoring late goals, although De Bruyne is unlikely to feature this weekend due to a groin strain.

Even so, City have the attacking talent to trouble a leaky Newcastle side who kicked off 2024 with a 4-2 defeat at Liverpool.

Monday's 3-2 loss away to Chelsea means Eddie Howe's men have conceded 26 goals in their last ten league matches, although they have also scored 23 times during that run.

They are capable of getting on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium but City, whose star striker Erling Haaland bagged five goals in a 6-2 rout of Luton in the last 16, should make smooth progress to the semi-finals.

Man City vs Newcastle Tip 1: Man City to win 3-1 @ 9/1 with bet365

Classy Swede could land a blow for the underdogs

Newcastle have slipped to tenth in the Premier League standings and their chances of a cup upset in Manchester are not helped by a clutch of significant injuries.

Striker Callum Wilson remains sidelined, Harvey Barnes is back in the treatment room and winger Anthony Gordon, called up by England this week, is doubtful with a knee problem.

The Magpies' main goal threat is Swedish striker Alexander Isak, whose classy goal at Stamford Bridge on Monday showed he is capable of conjuring up moments of magic.

Isak has an impressive strike-rate in the Premier League this season, scoring a goal every 118 minutes on average, and he has struck five times in his last seven outings.

His recent highlights include goals against Chelsea and Liverpool while he scored with one of his five attempts in the January defeat to City and netted the only goal of the game when these sides met in the EFL Cup in September.

Man City vs Newcastle Tip 2: Alexander Isak to be anytime goalscorer @ 10/3 with bet365

Brazilian bruiser set for another caution against City

If Isak is Newcastle's standout performer in the goalscorer betting then his teammate Bruno Guimaraes is certainly the player to watch in the cards markets.

The Brazilian has had to shoulder huge responsibility in the Magpies' midfield, with Joelinton injured and Sandro Tonali unavailable, and he has picked up nine yellow cards in 27 league appearances in 2023-24.

Guimaraes can expect a tough battle against streetwise operators such as Rodri, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic in the City engine-room.

He has been cautioned in all three meetings with the Citizens this season, once in the EFL Cup and twice in the Premier League, and also went into the referee's notebook in the FA Cup third-round win at north-east rivals Sunderland.

Man City vs Newcastle Tip 3: Bruno Guimaraes to be booked @ 8/5 with bet365