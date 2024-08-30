Luton vs QPR Predictions and Betting Tips: Going Again at the Kenny?

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs QPR predictions and betting tips, as our Friday Night Football comes from the Championship.

It will be Deja Vu for both the Hatters and Hoops fans and players, as having faced each other in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, they are back in action against each other this Friday in the Championship.

It was all square after 90 minutes, with both getting a goal before Rangers kept their cool and sent Luton packing from the spot. Two missed pens on the Hatters’ part, was not the finest showing, as revenge could be on the cards or the pain could be double downed upon.

Luton vs QPR Betting Tips

Form can be difficult to Forget

It is safe to say neither of these sides has had the start to the season they were hoping for, with no regulation victories recorded for either of them and a slew of draws to their name.

This record may be tough to snap, and with the midweek result hanging over them, we see it going a similar way.

QPR are technically undefeated to this point, whilst Luton have lost two of their three league matches, dismally to the likes of Burnley and Preston.

The Hoops have pulled off some decent results as well, drawing with two of last term's Premier League sides, Luton of course, and Sheffield United in their Championship opener.

Playing at Kenilworth Road seems to have an even worse effect on Luton’s prospects, having lost five straight here.

The weight of their midweek loss and a so-far winless season may prove too much for Luton, as the match shapes up for a draw or maybe even a QPR victory, both of which are covered by the double chance.

Hoops up in the Air

Despite lacking corners in the midweek fixture, we expect QPR to bounce back from this, possibly even targeting some set pieces, as they have done in their other Championship contests.

Across their three matches to this point the Hoops have not failed to earn less than seven corners per match, regardless of who is hosting.

Whilst this efficiency may have abandoned them in the cup, it shows it was a mere blip, and they will be eager to get back to their regular ways this time around.

Luton seemingly do not mind conceding that many corners either, letting their opponents put four on them in their very first home game.

Four corners really aren't all that many, and with QPR’s commitment to them, it should be well in hand.

Not for Lack of Trying

Whilst Luton may be struggling in their endeavours it certainly isn’t for a lack of trying, as they hit the target numerous times a game, but simply cannot find the back of the net.

This has resulted in them having an average of 4.67 shots on target per match, having earned 5.00, 90 minutes, across their last three competitive matches, all of which have been on the road.

If they can do this without the Kenilworth Road faithful at their back, imagine what they could do when spurred on by this legion.

Indeed, even in the midweek, in QPR territory, they managed to test the keeper no less than seven times, even if they only managed to score once.

Not much will have changed in three days, and one would back the Hatters to find the target again, even if the QPR keeper provides equal to it.

