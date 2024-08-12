Luton vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: One for the Neutral

Our football betting expert offers his best Luton vs Burnley betting tips and predictions ahead of their Championship clash this Monday.

Both Burnley and Luton had a taste of life in the Premier League last season and will be looking to get their quest for a top-flight return off to a perfect start when they meet in their opening Championship game of the campaign on Monday.

Luton vs Burnley Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 17/20 with bet365

Carlton Morris to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

Sander Berge to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Big clash should be an open affair

Both sides will be looking for strong starts after being relegated and the visiting Clarets could be particularly positive under new manager Scott Parker, who has already taken Fulham and Bournemouth out of the second tier.

These two lost just 11 games between them the last time they were in the Championship and the prospect of claiming a notable early scalp should be excellent motivation.

Their final games in the Premier League were full of goals. Both teams scored in nine of the Hatters’ final ten matches as their season faded while the same applied to ten of Burnley’s final 11.

That has been factored into the prices but there is a bit of value to be had in backing at least three goals to be scored in Monday’s Kenilworth Road clash and the 17/20 looks worth taking.

Luton vs Burnley Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 17/20 with bet365

Expect Morris to make his mark

Although they faded in the final few months, Luton made a decent fist of trying to stay in the Premier League and striker Carlton Morris was one of their success stories.

He took time to adjust to the higher level but 11 goals was a decent return for a striker in a struggling team and he can make hay again in the Championship, where he scored 20 goals the previous season.

This looks a good chance for him to open his account as he remains a huge threat from set-pieces, which play a significant role in the Hatters’ attacking approach.

Luton vs Burnley Tip 2: Carlton Morris to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

Berge should be in the thick of the action

This could prove to be a tight battle in midfield, so there is scope for Burnley’s Sander Berge picking up a yellow card.

The Norwegian was booked on ten occasions in last season’s Premier League and was also sent off in the Clarets 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa in December.

No Burnley player committed more fouls last season than the midfielder they signed from Sheffield United and he is unlikely to shirk if it becomes a scrap in the middle of the park on Monday.

Luton vs Burnley Tip 3: Sander Berge to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365