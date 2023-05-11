Luckster Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide May 2023

Our betting expert brings you this extensive Luckster review, as we go over and analyse all their sportsbook has to offer in May 2023.

Introduction to Luckster

Luckster are one of the newer sports betting sites out there having recently begun offering this alongside their online casino games.

Our sportsbook expert is going to take you through everything they have to offer, from their welcome bonus, promotions and offers to their sports markets and customer support. This is your chance to find out all that Luckster has to offer in 2023.

Luckster Sign Up Offer

Luckster’s sign up offer allows users to claim £10 in free bets off of just a £10 deposit and qualifying bet.

It's really simple and easy to claim, all you have to do is create a Luckster account on their website, deposit £10, and place this on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher. Once this is placed you will be credited with your £10 free bets.

This can all be done without the need for a promo code as well, this means all new players can claim this welcome bonus, and not accidentally miss out on this great opportunity.

Luckster Sports Markets

Luckster offers a great range of sports betting markets for all of their users to play on. From football and horse racing to more niche markets such as Esports, players can always find exactly what they are looking for.

Their football markets will be of particular interest to any and all bettors, with a massive range of tournaments and leagues from across the world offered, covering all the top European competitions, South American competitions as well as Asian leagues.

Within these, they also provide a brilliant range of in-game selections. These vary from the usual markets such as goals, scorers and over/unders, 90-minute markets such as corners are also available to be bet on.

They are sadly lacking some of the newer selections, such as player statistics like passes, fouls and tackles. This however is a small issue as the breadth of their other markets more than makes up for this.

In tandem with their great football offerings come some excellent horse racing options, bringing races from across the globe with some very competitive odds. They also provide users with important data and information so players can feel informed about their bets ahead of races.

Luckster are also an Esports betting specialist. If players are looking to bet on their favourite Esports, Luckster is the place. They’ve in-depth video game selections spanning DOTA2, Rainbow Six, Starburst and League of Legends, allowing players to find the games they want.

Here Luckster set itself apart from all other bookmakers, by having the best and widest selection of Esports betting out there, as well as some excellent football and horse racing markets as well.

Luckster Promotions

Luckster provides its user with a great acca boost, allowing players to enhance their winnings by offering bonuses of up to 77% on all accumulators.

To qualify for this offer all players have to do is place an accumulator of 4+ Legs, with each selection having minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5).

The more legs that you include the more bonus you will receive on the acca, with four legs giving a 4% boost all the way up to 15 folds giving a 77% profit boost.

This marks a great profit boost for all users that can be claimed on any and all accas that you place with Luckster.

Luckster In-Play Betting and Live Streaming

Luckster allows players to bet on a wide range of live sports, with everything from football to horse racing, and of course their great Esports markets.

They have a dedicated in-play betting section that gives users a great overview of all the different sports and selections that can be played live. They also have an upcoming list, this gives players a good idea of what can be live bet on in the future.

With seamless odds updating, and information, stats and data about the sports as they go on live, players can use them to inform their live bets further.

They are sadly missing a great many live streaming capabilities. Users cannot watch football, horse racing or a great many other sports on their website.

However, they carry on with their incredible commitment to Esports bettors. All of their video game betting markets can be watched live on their website with a small £1 stake.

If users are looking to watch Esports live, Luckster is the place to go. While they struggle with some of their other live streaming capabilities, this is made up for with their live betting and information updates.

Luckster Desktop and App Interface

Luckster possesses an impressive online betting site. However, at the time of writing, they do not possess any betting app available for users.

Once you have gotten past their online casino game page you can access their sports betting website, via the ‘Sports’ section at the top of the page.

Once here players will find an extremely simple, quick and easy-to-use betting site, with dedicated tabs and menus for all of their sports markets and promotions they have to offer.

Their A-Z of sports on the left side of the screen is organised by popularity and allows to quickly find the sports they wish to play.

They also provide a slider here that allows you to set a time limit, which will then show all the upcoming sporting events coming up in that time limit.

Their website is extremely easy to use, however, the page can appear a touch cluttered, and difficult to read at times. Users will however find these incredibly easy to use after a few times visiting the pages and getting used to some of the features of the site.

Lucksters website is easy to use and players can always find exactly the markets and odds they want to play on, with these always being a few clicks away.

Luckster Security

Luckster operates under the UK gambling commission and Malta gaming authority and is heavily regulated by these two different bodies. This essentially means they are obligated to protect all user information and sensitive data under the threat of UK law.

They also use SSL software that acts to protect all players' information, by encrypting it upon entering. This means no outside bodies or people can access any of this information and players can rest assured that their information will be protected by Luckster.

Luckster Payment Methods

Players can easily and quickly manage their funds with Luckster. This is easily located under their payment menus that can be accessed via the profile tab in the top right-hand corner.

A full list of their payment methods can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days Ewallets (Neteller, Skrill) None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days PayPal None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days Wire Transfer None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days paysafecard None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days

Luckster Customer Support

Operator Luckster Phone Number N/A Email N/A Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Luckster has a variety of customer support methods that all players and users can pursue.

This included a detailed help section, with numerous FAQs and help articles. These are all geared towards a particular area that you may need help with.

If users still require help you can talk to a member of the customer support team via their 24/7 live chat function, where specialised help is available.

Further to this you can access their email service via their contact us page on their site, there is no email address listed but it appears that messages and queries can be sent to them via this.

They sadly do not have a phone line that customers cannot use yet but this may change in the future.

Luckster Review

Luckster is an extremely strong option for any and all players to use for their betting in the future.

Their sign up bonus gives players a good start and value off of their first bet, and their existing customer promotions allow players to get profit boosts on all of their accumulators.

They also are easily the best bookmaker for Esports betting out there, with loads of different video games, streaming options and competitive odds for these, Luckster is your one-stop shop for all players' Esports betting needs.

Alongside this comes an excellent selection of markets and sporting events from around the world. From football to horse racing, Luckster gives players a great range of events to play from around the world.

Luckster struggles in some areas, primarily in the fact they do not have a betting app right now, or many live streaming capabilities. However, this is overshadowed by their excellent betting site and that they possess the widest range of Esports streaming out there.

Luckster is an excellent option for any new or existing users looking for a new betting company to play with.