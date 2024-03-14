Liverpool vs Sparta Prague Predictions and Betting Tips: Sparta set for Anfield misery

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Sparta Prague predictions and betting tips for Thursday's Europa League round of 16 clash.

Jurgen Klopp's side virtually sealed their progression to the quarter-finals with an emphatic 5-1 win in Prague last week, but the visitors will want to give a better account of themselves this time around.

Fresh-faced Reds could run riot

Liverpool gave Klopp plenty of room for manoeuvre when it comes to his selection for this return clash by establishing a four-goal lead in the - theoretically harder - away leg.

And with the tie almost a formality and a huge FA Cup quarter-final clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford looming on Sunday, the German is likely to rest almost all of his key players.

Kostas Tsimikas will come into the Reds' back four, while youngsters Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and Kaide Gordon will all be hoping to get more first-team experience.

Klopp's kids have not disappointed when given opportunities with similar-strength sides having dismissed Norwich 5-2 and Southampton 3-0 at Anfield in the FA Cup.

They will play with little pressure on their shoulders and could run riot against a Sparta team that was outclassed in the first leg and embarrassed on their return to domestic action last weekend.

Brian Priske's side were beaten 4-0 away at Viktoria Plzen and it is no exaggeration to say it could have been a six or seven-goal defeat.

Their confidence has taken a huge knock in the last week and they may not be able to handle the task of leaving Anfield with their pride intact.

Danns the man for an anytime goal

Danns missed the first leg in Prague because of a concussion he sustained in Liverpool's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, but the Merseysider should see some significant minutes in this match.

Klopp is still without Diogo Jota and has been nursing Mohamed Salah back to full fitness, so there may be an opening in the front three for Danns to fill if the German chooses to rest one of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo or Darwin Nunez.

The 18-year-old has scored 20 goals in Liverpool’s youth and Under-21 teams this season and hit a brace in a 27-minute cameo against Southampton for the senior side last month.

Van Dijk can ensure another clean sheet

Klopp opted to bench Virgil van Dijk in the first leg, but brought the Dutchman on a few minutes after Sparta had reduced the deficit to 3-1 early in the second half.

Van Dijk has been back at the peak of his powers this season and his influence has enabled Jarell Quansah to slot in alongside as if he has been playing there all his life.

The duo will probably be reunited again on Thursday as Ibrahima Konate is still recovering from the injury he picked up in Prague and, with Caoimhim Kelleher in excellent form behind them, there will be a good chance of a home clean sheet in this clash.

Sparta's only goal in their last three games came via that Bradley own goal in the first leg, with Priske's side having produced no shots of note in their 4-0 loss last weekend.

