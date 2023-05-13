Leeds vs Newcastle Betting Tips: Predictions and odds for Premier League clash

Goal brings you the latest Leeds vs Newcastle betting tips, predictions and odds ahead of Saturday's 12:30 Premier League kick off on BT Sport 1

Two teams desperate for three points, for different reasons, clash in the Premier League on Saturday, as Leeds United host Newcastle United at Elland Road.

Leeds vs Newcastle Tips:

Newcastle to win and both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Callum Wilson to score anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

Adam Forshaw to be booked @ 13/5 with bet365

Odds correct at time of writing and subject to change

After results went against them on Monday, Leeds dropped to 19th in the table, while Newcastle remained third despite their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

A positive result for Leeds will help them move closer to safety, but they will receive no favours from a Magpies side looking to secure Champions League football for next season.

Newcastle to add to Leeds' woes

After a run of five games without a victory, the Leeds board decided to sack Javi Gracia, hiring survival specialist Sam Allardyce until the end of the season.

The former England boss could not stop Leeds from losing again, but he did help them only lose 2-1 to Manchester City, which some would say is a positive result considering their recent form.

Allardyce has now had a full week of training with his players, and having home advantage should help them find the back of the net.

Leeds have scored in six consecutive matches, but their frailties at the back should come back to haunt them.

Both teams have scored in Leeds' last 10 matches in the Premier League, which is good news for a Newcastle side that has scored 13 goals in the club's previous five away games.

Leeds vs Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle to win and both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Wilson to punish Leeds' hapless defence

No team has conceded more goals than Leeds in the Premier League, with the Whites' goal bulging 69 times.

Injury problems have not helped Leeds' struggles, and Allardyce has already confirmed that centre-back Liam Cooper will miss out through injury.

Eddie Howe has both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson at his disposal, and the latter should be able to add to his 15 goals this season.

The 31-year-old has scored five goals in his last four appearances for the Magpies, and Leeds' defence will struggle to keep him at bay.

Leeds vs Newcastle Tip 2: Callum Wilson to score anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

Forshaw to walk the tightrope

Leeds boss Allardyce handed Forshaw a rare start against Manchester City, and he lasted 80 minutes before his lack of match fitness caught up with him.

Forshaw was lucky not to be booked early on for a poor challenge, and his job will be to protect the Leeds defence.

With Newcastle's midfield likely to run with freedom at Elland Road, Forshaw may need to take one for the team to keep his side in the game, while his lack of match sharpness may also come back to bite him.

Leeds vs Newcastle Tip 3: Adam Forshaw to be booked @ 13/5 with bet365