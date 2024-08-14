Leeds vs Middlesbrough Predictions and Betting Tips: Entertainment in the EFL Cup

Our football betting expert offers his Leeds vs Middlesbrough predictions and betting tips, ahead of their EFL Cup clash at 20:00.

Leeds' first outing in the Championship did not go quite to plan, drawing with Portsmouth in a 3-3 thriller, yet they get a chance at some sort of redemption on Wednesday, as they welcome Middlesbrough to Elland Road in the evening.

Leeds vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Leeds Over 5 Corners @8/11 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @4/6 with bet365

Emmanuel Latte Lath Over 2.5 Shots @6/4 with bet365

These two gave us some of the Championship highlights of last term, with the two matches having a whopping 12 combined goals, and we could be in for more of the same in this cup meeting.

Cornering the Market

Leeds kicked off their Championship campaign in less than superb fashion, but their set piece coach can be happy, having seen the team earn a whopping 12 corners alone.

This was against Portsmouth, and whilst Middlesbrough may prove a different kettle of fish, Leeds did hit this line last time they hosted Michael Carrick’s side.

The Whites will be desperate to rid themselves of the demons of their past, pressing for the win, and earning a slew of corners in the process.

Look for the box to need to be well-defended this time out as Boro will need to be prepared.

Leeds vs Middlesbrough Tip 1: Leeds Over 5 Corners @8/11 with bet365

Goals Shared

It is no secret that the meetings between these two had been a touch dower, but that was before 2023/24 shook it all up, with their double header being one of the most exciting around.

Couple these past performances with the fact that this is a cup game, which always produces its own surprises, then both to get at least one goal is a decent option in this one.

Leeds proved fallible at the weekend, as they let Pompey put three past them. Boro meanwhile kept a clean sheet against Swansea, but the Whites possess considerably more firepower.

More than enough goals were shared between the two of them last term, and one would expect more of the same this evening.

Leeds vs Middlesbrough Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @4/6 with bet365

Piping Hot Latte

Emmanuel Latte Lath was a revelation of Boro last term, notching 17 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, and he is already back and firing this term.

He netted in their opener, from the penalty spot, and racked up three shots in the match, two of which were on target, something that bodes well for this clash.

In both the meetings last term, he scored two goals and hit the over 2.5 shots line in each, even at Elland Road, as he can handle the Yorkshire crowds.

Lath will want to get his season underway with a running start, something he has already taken a step towards, with this being his next and perhaps most important to kick on.

Leeds vs Middlesbrough Tip 3: Emmanuel Latte Lath Over 2.5 Shots @6/4 with bet365