Ireland vs Switzerland Predictions and Betting Tips: O’Shea to land the draw double

Our football betting expert offers his Ireland vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips for their international friendly in Dublin on Tuesday.

Interim Ireland boss John O’Shea will be looking to build on Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Belgium, where a missed penalty denied him a win in his first game in charge.

Ireland vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Exact second half goals - 0 @ 5/2 with bet365

G Xhaka To Be Booked @ 9/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

For Switzerland this fixture is all about preparations for this summer’s European Championship, though coach Murat Yakin will be hoping for a better attacking effort following their goalless draw in Denmark at the weekend.

Stale encounter to yield another stalemate

Republic of Ireland and Switzerland played out a pair of fairly drab stalemates on Saturday and it would be no great surprise if there was a repeat when they meet in Dublin.

Ireland managed just one shot on target in their 0-0 draw with Belgium, with an Evan Ferguson penalty being saved by Nottingham Forest keeper Matz Sels.

The Swiss went one better with two shots on target, though also to no avail as they drew in Denmark, also 0-0.

The omens aren’t great, especially with the Irish under caretaker boss O’Shea showing few flashes of creativity against admittedly better opponents in Belgium.

And Switzerland are missing star striker Breel Embolo as Yakin takes a look at a few more squad players ahead of the summer Euros.

These March friendlies are a thankless distraction for players coming towards the end of long, hard club campaigns, so don’t expect fireworks, goals or a positive result.

Ireland vs Switzerland Tip 1: Draw @9/4 with bet365

Disjointed second period to fall flat

Ireland have failed to score a second-half goal in eight of their last 10 internationals. Indeed, the only nation they have scored after half-time against in that period is Gibraltar.

They failed to produce a single effort on target in the second period against Belgium, who came on relatively strong on Saturday afternoon.

Switzerland, a better side than the Irish, failed to produce a lot in Denmark - just two shots on target over 90 minutes - and their last four internationals have managed a grand total of just five goals.

There were nine second-half substitutions in Dublin, seven in Copenhagen, all helping to break up the flow of their games. Expect something similar on Tuesday in a game likely to peter out.

Ireland vs Switzerland Tip 2: Exact second half goals - 0 @ 5/2 with bet365

Xhaka to shake up the Irish

There were five bookings between the Danes and the Swiss in Copenhagen, something of a surprise given the game was notionally a friendly.

Granit Xhaka, the one-time Arsenal enforcer, was one of those cautioned and presuming the Swiss skipper maintains his fiery approach, take a chance on him getting his name taken once again.

Stick a Xhaka booking in a Bet Builder with the Draw/Draw half-time full-time result, repeating what unfolded in both weekend fixtures for these two teams.

Ireland vs Switzerland Tip 3: G Xhaka To Be Booked @ 9/2 with bet365