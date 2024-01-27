Ipswich vs Maidstone Predictions and Betting Tips: Ipswich face minnows Maidstone United

Our football betting expert offers his Ipswich vs Maidstone predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round tie.

Ipswich are pushing for promotion to the Premier League but they turn their focus to the FA Cup this weekend as they entertain National League South side Maidstone, who are the lowest ranked team left in the competition.

Ipswich vs Maidstone Betting Tips

Ipswich to win and both teams to score @ 6/5 with bet365

Both teams to receive a card @ 4/6 with bet365

Jeremy Sarmiento to score anytime @ 13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Maidstone can strike in defeat

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna rotated his side for the third round win over League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon and is likely to continue with that policy on Saturday against Maidstone, with their bid to win promotion from the Championship a clear priority.

The Tractor Boys should still have enough quality to avoid an upset and claim a win against sixth tier opponents at their Portman Road home but the visitors may at least be able to get on the scoresheet.

Maidstone have enjoyed a fairytale run to the fourth round and they claim an eye-catching 1-0 win over Stevenage of League One to set up this tie. The visitors should be fully focused on this clash and the fact this game has been looming has perhaps impacted on their league form as they are winless in three (D1, L2), but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them strike in defeat.

Ipswich conceded in their win over Wimbledon in the previous round and they have conceded in seven of their last nine across all competitions, while they have also shipped 35 goals in 28 Championship games - giving them the worst defensive record in the division’s top six.

Maidstone have scored in seven consecutive games and should throw everything at their hosts even if they do fall behind by a few goals, and with Ipswich likely to make changes to their defence the National League South side can at least strike in defeat.

Ipswich vs Maidstone Tip 1: Ipswich to win and both teams to score @ 6/5 with bet365

Cards for both teams looks likely

Ipswich have seen at least one player booked in each of their last 19 games and even at a relatively short price backing both teams to receive at least one card looks a strong play here.

The Tractor Boys saw three players pick up yellow cards in the last round against Wimbledon and they have had 16 yellow cards in total across their last five games. Maidstone are better behaved in league play but a card for the away side should be expected as there is a clear gulf in class here, so the visiting players may have to resort to a bit of gamesmanship to keep Ipswich in check and that often leads to a card.

Ipswich vs Maidstone Tip 2: Both teams to receive a card @ 4/6 with bet365

Loan man Sarmiento a goal contender

Ipswich’s January arrival Jeremy Sarmiento should get a run out here after joining on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton and he looks a good value option in the goalscorer market.

Sarmiento has made three appearances from the bench so far, making his debut in the third round against Wimbledon, and has one goal to his name in roughly 87 minutes of game-time.

If Sarmiento is given a chance to start, he will be desperate to make the most of the opportunity to secure regular action in the remainder of the season and he can make his mark with a goal against Maidstone.

Ipswich vs Maidstone Tip 3: Jeremy Sarmiento to score anytime @ 13/8 with bet365